Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She May Return To ‘RHOC’: ‘I Told Andy Cohen I Want To’

Season 14 of ‘RHOC’ may still be airing, but series alum Meghan King Edmonds already has her sights set on the future — one in which she returns to the Bravo show full-time.

It’s been two years since we’ve seen Meghan King Edmonds, 35, in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but according to the series alum, she could make a full-blown return next season. The series is currently airing the tail-end of its fourteenth(!) season — one in which Meghan made a guest appearance — but come this time next year, Meghan would like to see herself back on the show on a more regular basis.

Following her very public split with estranged husband, Jim, 49, in late October, HollywoodLife caught up with Meghan at the 2019 iHeart Jingle Ball Tour at The Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, when she talked to us EXCLUSIVELY about her hopes for her future on the show. While some fans believed that Meghan walked away from the show after Season 12 due to her relationship issues with Jim, she told us that wasn’t the case. “I walked away because of the twins. I was pregnant with twins. I miss [the show]. I liked it,” she told us, which made us wonder — would she ever return?

“Yeah, I think so,” Meghan told us. But currently, she lives in Los Angeles — not Orange County — so that may be hard for her to do. Either way, she said, “I told Andy [Cohen] that I really want to consider coming back as a ‘friend’, but I’m kind of not really dead set on it [yet]. So if he [asked me to come back] I’d be like, ‘Well, let’s talk.'” But she also said she’s “so busy” with her kids, so it’d definitely be something she has to think about before saying yes.

Meghan first appeared as a guest on the series during Season 9. She then served as an official “housewife” for Seasons 10-12, and guested again in Season 14. She shares three children — Aspen, Hayes and Hart — with ex Jim Edmonds.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.