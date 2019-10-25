‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Files For Divorce After 5 Years Of Marriage

It looks like another ‘Real Housewives’ marriage has reached its expiration date, as a new report claims former ‘RHOC’ star Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim, has filed for divorce.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County stars Meghan King Edmonds and former pro baseball player Jim Edmonds have called it quits after five years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. The news outlet claims that multiple sources said Jim filed for divorce on Friday, Oct. 25 — one day after their fifth wedding anniversary. But that’s not even the worst of it. Us Weekly also claims that Meghan and Jim got into an altercation before he filed, and the police were called. “Meghan and Jim have been fighting,” a source told Us Weekly. “The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with.”

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014, and they share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart. However, we can’t say we’re too surprised to hear they’ve split. This heartbreaking news comes just four months after Meghan discovered that Jim was sending lewd text messages to another person while she was pregnant with their sons.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told Us Weekly on June 13. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Following the reveal, Meghan confessed that she could no longer trust Jim. “Marriage is hard, we’ve been through our ups and downs, I’ve talked about it openly,” Meghan wrote on June 14. “A relationship takes two but it doesn’t take two to cheat. I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this. I did nothing except be pregnant with our twins and try to have a healthy pregnancy. So what is so broken in him to propel him to do this to me? To us? It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

Even so, Meghan also expressed “hope” that they could recover from the scandal. Sadly, that didn’t happen. HollywoodLife has reached out to the couple’s reps for statements.

Also, interestingly, Meghan’s former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, basically predicted this split during Season 10 of RHOC, when she was arguing with the couple. During an Aug. 2015 episode, Vicki told Jim, “Talk to me in five years when you’re divorced”. We wonder how she feels about the news.