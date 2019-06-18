Meghan King Edmonds Ditches Her Wedding Ring After Husband’s Cheating Scandal

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Meghan King Edmonds took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself taking a selfie on June 18 and her wedding ring was noticeably missing from her left hand.

It looks like Meghan King Edmonds, 34, is making a statement about her 48-year-old husband Jim Edmonds‘ cheating scandal by not wearing her wedding ring! The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a photo of herself posing in a mirror to her Instagram story on June 18, and her huge diamond rock that she’s usually flaunting was totally missing from her finger. In the pic, a smiling Meghan can be seen wearing a gray and white flowing top and shorts while holding up her phone with her naked left hand as her two-year-old daughter Aspen smiles in the background. She used the caption for the post to give a shout-out to the clothing company Mulberry & King. “Thank you @mulberryandking for forcing me to take care of myself and dress in the cutest clothes ever,” the caption read.

Meghan’s lack of wedding ring in her latest photo is not entirely surprising considering the shocking situation that occurred between her and Jim last week. After rumors circulated that Jim cheated on Meghan with an alleged mistress, he publicly denied the claims but admitted to engaging in “inappropriate conversation with this person”. Meghan took to her blog the day after Jim’s admission to express her sadness and feelings about his actions.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore,” the heartbreaking blog post read. “Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me. It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

Meghan and Jim, who is a retired baseball player, have been married since 2014. In addition to Aspen, they share one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.