Lady Gaga Looks Like A Sexy Christmas Present In Sparkly Red Mini Dress & Matching Bow

Lady Gaga once again turned heads in an out of this world outfit that was sparkly, sexy, revealing and so much more!

Look at me! Lady Gaga, 33, arrived looking glamorous as can be to the new Haus Labs Makeup Pop Up at The Grove in Los Angeles on December 5. The “Just Dance” songstress dazzled in a sizzling red dress, platform boots, fishnets and a decorative headpiece with her pink-colored hair cascading down the right side of her body at the fashion-related event. The OMG moment of her entire ensemble could easily be seen on her right hand where her nails were bedazzled with so many pieces of blinding jewelry! Different varieties of red and white jewels were attached on each finger which she gave her millions of followers an up and close look at on her Instagram one day later. Gaga also made time for her fans before heading inside the event where they happily screamed for her while she posed in the attention-grabbing look.

Gaga stripped down later on when she took to the stage in just a Stevie Nicks printed T-shirt and choker necklace with her platform boots still in tact. She talked about her pop up being a “safe space” for the LGBTQ community during a passionate speech alongside her makeup artist Sarah Nicole Tanno, 38. “And you all know that you can come here and be so loved,” the Grammy winner added.

Speaking of Sarah, the “Alejandro” singer was one of her bridesmaids during her November 16 wedding in Mexico. In a photo posted to her Instagram story, Gaga posed with a fellow bridesmaid on the beach at sunset where her pink hair and toned leg were on display.

What a year it has been for the New York City native! Gaga began 2019 attending a seemingly endless amount of ceremonies for her role in A Star is Born. She took home many honors for her work including the Oscar for Best Original Song (“Shallow”) in February.

She also kept her musical part of her career thriving by launching her Las Vegas residency in December 2018 called Enigma that will run until May 2020. She had an awkward moment happen to her recently when Gaga fell off stage after an excited fan picked her up and dropped her!