Ian Somerhalder Reveals The Very Young Age He Lost His Virginity: ‘It Was Fun’

Ian Somerhalder got candid about his sexual past on Andy Cohen’s radio show, admitting the encounter happened with an older girl when he was a teen model.

Nothing was off the table in this conversation between Ian Somerhalder, 40, and talk show host Andy Cohen, 51! The former Vampire Diaries actor got raw and candid about all aspects of his life in the candid interview, even talking about the first time he had sex. “How old were you when you lost your virginity?” the host asked on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, Dec. 4. “13,” Ian replied, as a shocked Andy asked him if the event happened during his teen modeling career. “To an older girl?” Andy then pressed, as actor confirmed that she was 16 years old and that the experience “was fun.” Prior to pursuing acting in his late teens, the Covington, Louisiana native worked steadily as a model between the ages of 10 and 13.

“Was that when your sexual life started?” Andy then asked. “When you’re 13 and you’re a boy … boys are pretty on it,” Ian explained. He credited his brother, who is seven years older than him, for teaching him about dating and “all the cool things to say” to girls. “He taught me a lot, and he was quite a Casanova,” Ian said. “He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time, and what I would do was go to the bottom corner of his window and pinch the venetian blinds down so I had a clear view. And when he had girls over…I would put on all my [warm] clothes, grab some hot chocolate, and I would watch [them through the window]. And I learned a lot,” Ian hilariously revealed, admitting that the Louisiana weather was cold in the winter! “Now kids are watching things on the internet, and it’s destroying society,” the V Wars actor continued.

“It’s scary being a parent now, because you know all this s–t…it’s so vastly unfair,” Ian continued, referencing the double standard that exists between men and women. “All my friends that have sons are like, ‘yeah, you’re going to get a date and you’re going to do this’ and all the dads’ with daughters are like, ‘I will kill these little bastards.'”

Ian became a dad for the first time after wife Nikki Reed, 31, gave birth to their daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25, 2017. “Being a dad- it’s the best role I’ve ever gotten to play,” Ian shared on Instagram in June 2018. “The only one I’ve ever been good at… I hope we can all remember that society is a direct reflection of our parenting. So, whatever we can do to step it up and really double down by investing in our kids, teaching them and being present with them; our world will be truly better. I know it’s hard out there but we can do this-I’m proud to one of you now…”