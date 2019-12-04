T.I. Faces Backlash After Admitting To Cheating On Tiny: Why ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ To Him

After T.I. owned up to two-timing Tiny, some fans blasted Tip for cheating on her, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why ‘the only opinion that matters to him’ is his wife’s.

Dirty laundry was aired and tea was spilled during T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s appearance on Red Table Talk. In the first part of their interview, the couple talked about how close they came to divorce, Tip’s past infidelity, and how even Tiny “put herself out there.” While the response to the episode was overwhelmingly positive, there were many who left nasty comments on the Facebook video, especially about T.I. cheating on Tiny. They might as well be shouting at a wall. “It doesn’t matter to Tip what people think about his marriage,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. ‘The only opinion that matters to him is his wife’s.”

“They are deeply in love and deeply bonded,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, “and if people don’t understand their relationship, it makes no difference to him. And here is no way that he’ll make any statement on this. That [Red Table Talk] conversation was his statement. Anyone that wants to take the time to actually watch and hear what he is saying will understand how much he loves his wife and how committed he is to her heart and soul. The haters that can’t see that are just negative, and he doesn’t have the time of day for them.”

What were the “haters” saying? “I tried to find the “love” TI has for her, but all I saw was comfort and convenience…….this was a hard one to watch,” one commenter said on Pt. 2 of the Red Table Talk interview. “It’s evident that they need to continue on the path of couples therapy. Tiny’s non-verbals spoke LOUDER and opposite than what she was actually saying. I do appreciate the effort to leave on a positive note. To the trained eye, the layers are apparent,” another one added. “I get the vibe Tiny feels trapped. I appreciate how Jada guided the discussion so it could be most productive even with a strong personality like TI, but I left feeling like Tiny feels trapped. I could be misreading things, but that was the vibe I picked up,” another one added.

Despite that being the “vibe” the viewer picked up, Tiny told host Jada Pinkett Smith that her husband has “changed” from his philandering ways. Their marriage, it turns out, is stronger than ever. She addressed T.I. during the talk, telling the rapper that “you came back as if you really wanted to work things out and really wanted the relationship. Before… he was kind of like… the grass is greener over here, so that’s what I’m doing. Until, I guess, you figured out it wasn’t.”