Tiny revealed how the dynamic in her relationship with T.I. changed after the rapper returned from prison. The singer claimed that because she ‘was not so timid’ anymore, T.I. ‘found’ someone who was instead!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 44, just resurfaced the cheating rumors that used to plague her marriage with T.I., 39, on part two of their Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, which was uploaded on Nov. 27. The couple was reflecting on how their relationship shifted after T.I. returned from prison, following a stint in 2009 for possession of machine guns/firearm charges and again between 2010-2011 following an arrest on drug charges. These changes included a new attitude for Tiny and, according to the Xscape member, a new woman for T.I.

“Once I got on my own two feet, I felt like I should have a voice too. And that voice, was a little different than what he was used too. So that, to me, is what caused the issue. It wasn’t just because I was being outlandishly disrespectful,” Tiny explained during the interview. T.I. tried to butt in with a “wait a minute,” but Tiny wasn’t finished saying her piece.

Tiny explained that because she had “a voice that was not so timid,” her husband was supposedly not on-board with his wife’s newfound assertiveness. Doing an impression of T.I., Tiny said, “I feel like he felt like, ‘Mm. This is not the woman I love and this is not what I want. I want somebody that if I tell her this, she’s gonna listen, and she’s gonna do this the way I want her to do it.'”

That’s when Tiny dropped the cheating accusation: “And that’s where he went…he went and found somebody that he can be like, ‘Hey don’t move…do this, do that’…I was not, you know what I’m saying, her.” T.I. clearly didn’t agree with this narrative. He said “Excuse me,” signaling that he was ready to give his side of the story.

In another clip from the interview, T.I. explained that he felt like “the world was upside down” upon his return from prison. “So when I got back the world was upside down. She kinda had an air like, ‘It’s my time.’ I thought we were going to hit the ground running and get back to things being the way they were,” he said on the show, adding that this “acclimation period” left him to “feeling lesser than,” which eventually “led to things that led to things that led to things.”

This is not the first time Tiny has accused T.I. of having a wandering eye. She also confronted her husband for allegedly cheating with a woman she introduced him to in a 2017 episode of their VH1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, after Tiny filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. Tiny and T.I. have since patched up their nine-year marriage, despite hashing out past resentments on Jada’s Facebook Watch talk show.