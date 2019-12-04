Ariel Winter shared a fun-loving Instagram video on Dec. 4 that showed her dancing with a smile while getting excited about the middle of the week.

Ariel Winter, 21, is happy it’s Wednesday and she has some impressive dance moves to prove it! The Modern Family actress took to her Instagram page on Dec. 4 to post a video that showed her strutting her stuff by dancing in a flattering sheer black lace top and black leather pants. She was standing in front of a black and white checkered background during the action and looked gorgeous. Some of the eye-catching dance moves she gave to the camera included one in which she lifted her arms and swayed them from side to side while shaking her hips and a classic disco move that showed her moving her arm and pointer finger up and to the side. “👻 #mood because we’re halfway to the weekend 🤡 happy hump day my friends 👼🏻,” she captioned the post.

Ariel’s fans quickly commented on the video after she shared it and they had a lot of compliments on her outfit and her dancing. “You look fantastic girl🔥❤️🔥,” one follower wrote. “Nice dance moves🌹💖💃💃💖🌹,” another said. “I just can’t get enough,” a third gushed.

Before her latest video, Ariel got a lot of attention for an Instagram pic she posted on Nov. 25. In the snapshot, she can be seen sitting down in a makeup chair while wearing a white corset top and a matching striped mini skirt. She also had a sheer scarf over her face. “hiding from Monday morning like 👀 #mood,” she cleverly captioned the pic.

Ariel is known for often sharing pics and videos that show her enjoying life and impressing with her pretty features so we look forward to seeing more as the holiday season rolls on. Perhaps she’ll dance to some holiday songs in her next video!