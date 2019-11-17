Va va voom! Ariel Winter stole the spotlight from her ‘Modern Family’ costars in a sizzling hot snap posted on her Instagram.

You can always count on the Modern Family cast to make you laugh both on and off their long-running series. Ariel Winter, 20, posted a snap of her with costars Nolan Gould, 21, Rico Rodriguez, 21, and Ty Burrell, 52, the latter of which appeared to have a bloody nose! “Don’t worry, Ty is OKAY,” Ariel reassured fans as the caption before adding “It’s fake.” Ariel looked simply sensational in the humorous snap where she rocked a skintight red top and jeans while the rest of their guys had their own individual styles going on. Fans took note of Ariel’s beauty instantly, writing “You are so stunning” while also noting how much tinier she is compared to her castmates!

Seeing double? Fans also saw the striking resemblance between Nolan and pop superstar Shawn Mendes! They flooded Ariel’s comments section with remarks about how much he and the “Stitches” singer look alike. Most of the followers, however, gushed over how much they loved this group of actors and talked about what this show has meant to them over the past decade. “My all-time favorite program,” one wrote.

Ariel and Nolan recently partied it up for his 21st birthday party at Tao Las Vegas on Nov. 8. She looked absolutely smashing in a sheer off-the-shoulder blue dress at the festivities that was also attended by other actors around their age like Sarah Gilman, 23, and Cody Christian, 24.

She talked about his big bash on Instagram on Nov. 17 by sharing a bunch of pictures of them together and writing, “baby brother turned 21 last month so obviously we had to celebrate,” as part of the caption.

There will definitely be more heartfelt tributes between the Modern Family cast as the show is ending sometime next year after a spectacular run on ABC where they won several Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards along the way.