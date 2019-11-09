Ariel Winter Looks Better Than Ever In Sheer Blue Dress At Nolan Gould’s Birthday

Ariel Winter was among the guests who attended her ‘Modern Family’ co-star Nolan Gould’s 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas, NV on Nov. 8, just two months after her split from Levi Meaden, and she stunned in a blue sheer off-the-shoulder dress.

Ariel Winter, 21, continued to enjoy her new single life when she joined her Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould for his 21st birthday bash on the night of Nov. 8! The actress showed up to XS Nightclub at Wynn in Las Vegas, NV, where the celebration took place, wearing a flattering tight blue sheer off-the-shoulder mini dress that perfectly hugged her curves, and strappy heels. She posed for eye-catching pics with Nolan and other party guests, including fellow actors Sarah Gilman, 23, and Cody Christian, 24, and also watched and danced to the entertainment provided by electronic musician Dillon Francis, 32, at the event.

The fun outing for Ariel is just one of many she’s been on since splitting from longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32, at the end of Aug. One of her latest happened on Halloween, when she celebrated by dressing up like a sexy space cowgirl with a costume that included a neon green sheer crop top and matching sheer pants that showed off her bikini bottoms underneath. She topped the look off with a white cowboy hat and a blonde wig as she posed for memorable Instagram photos.

Ariel’s fun single times seem to be the result of the positive feelings she has about being on her own. “Ariel is doing really, really well and very much acting like a single lady right now. She is living her life and doing fine despite the split from Levi. It was her decision, so she’s good,” a source previously EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s spending a lot of time with her girlfriends and in a great place. She’ll always care about Levi and appreciate what they had, but there are no signs of a broken heart on her end.”

Ariel is known for often sharing various moments of her life with her fans on social media so we can’t wait to see what she gets up to next. We love seeing her happy and shine with confidence with or without a boyfriend!