‘The Voice’ Recap: The 8 Semifinalists Are Revealed After 2 More Tough Eliminations

We officially have our semifinalists on season 17 of ‘The Voice’! Two artists are sent home during the Dec. 3 episode, leaving just eight left to vie for the win.

Ten artists performed during the Dec. 2 episode of The Voice, but only eight will move on on Dec. 3. Carson Daly gets to the results right away, and reveals that Will Breman, from team John Legend, and Rose Short, from team Gwen Stefani, are safe. Before getting to the next reveal, we get some entertainment from coaches, John and Kelly Clarkson, who sing their rendition of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Um, can we talk about how amazing that was!?

The next artist to be called safe are Ricky Duran, from Blake Shelton’s team! Before the rest of the results, Meghan Trainor hits the stage with Mike Sabath to perform their duet, “Wave,” and it’s an incredible performance. Up next, Carson announces that Katie Kadan, from John’s team, and Jake Hoot, from team Kelly. After a commercial break, the final two artists who are automatically in the semifinals are revealed: Hello Sunday, from team Kelly, and Kat Hammock, from team Blake.

Now, Joana Martinez (team Gwen), Marybeth Byrd (team John) and Shane Q (team Kelly) must sing for the instant save to land the last spot in the top eight. Shane is up first, and he belts out a rendition of “Killing Me Softly” that shows his versatility as a vocalist. Next, Joana sings “Somebody That I Used To Know,” showing off her powerful vocals and ability to command the stage. Finally, Marybeth gives a stunning performance of “You Are The Reason,” and absolutely slays the rendition.

After a five minute window for viewers to vote, the results are revealed — and MARYBETH is moving on! Unfortunately, that means Joana and Shane are headed home. The Voice will continue with more live performances on Dec. 9 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.