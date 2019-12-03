Nathan Griffith Plans On Proposing To GF Ashley Lanhardt ‘In The Near Future’: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’

Now that Jenelle Evans’ ex has Nathan Griffith found peace in a new relationship, he’s planning on proposing to his love Ashley Lanhardt! We’ve got the details.

It was a rough summer for Nathan Griffith and Ashley Lanhardt, After his child Kaiser, 5 with ex Jenelle Evans was taken away from in May, the couple played loving parents to the five-year-old “Nathan can definitely see himself proposing to Ashley in the near future and he really can’t imagine his life without her, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Ashley has been through so much with Nathan this past year and he has seen a side of her that shows him what an amazing wife and partner he can be not only to himself, but to Kaiser, as well. Nathan and Ashley have already discussed marriage, looked at engagement rings, and Nathan has something already in mind for when he’s ready to pop the question. It’s only a matter of time at this point, our insider adds.

While Jenelle has Kaiser back, she’s in the process of leaving controversial husband David Eason. He was let go from her MTV show Teen Mom 2 after writing transphobic tweets in the winter of 2018, and his shooting and killing Jenelle’s French bulldog was enough to pull the plug on the pair. Jenelle announced her split from David on Oct. 31 . “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.” Nathan later tweeted, “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with,” he wrote.