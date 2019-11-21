Jenelle Evans’ Ex Nathan Griffith Boasts They ‘Finally Have A Healthy Relationship’ After David Eason Split 

Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith are finally on good terms after years of bickering. The coparents to son Kaiser, 5, had a nice exchange on Twitter, where he gushed over their ‘healthy’ bond and even seemed to take a jab at her ex, David.

Jenelle Evans is mending relationships after revealing she left her husband David Eason and moved out of the North Carolina home and ranch they once owned together. Following the news, the Teen Mom alum, 27, and her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith shared supportive messages to one another on Twitter Thursday. And, amidst their reconciliation, Nathan, 32, seemed to throw shade at David, 31.

“It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities,” he began in a series of tweets. “Hoping to justify their actions by the finding comfort in the approval of others.” In a second tweet, he followed up with, “But… ‘big guy’ at the end of the day you still have to look in the mirror, take responsibility for your actions and find that approval within yourself.”

In a third message, Nathan, who shares 5-year-old son Kaiser with Jenelle, revealed that despite years of back and forth feuding, the parents are finally in a good place. “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with,” he wrote.

It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities. Hoping to justify their actions by the finding comfort in the approval of others. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) November 21, 2019

Nathan concluded his third tweet with a thank you to his current girlfriend, Ashley Lanhardt “for being so understanding” of his relationship with Jenelle. Fans who’ve followed the situation from Teen Mom to now, will know that Ashley and Jenelle were known not to be too friendly in the past. However now, the two have seemed to put aside their differences for the sake of family.

Jenelle responded to her ex’s tweets with a kind message of her own that read, “Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

The coparents mended their tumultuous relationship after David slammed Jenelle in a post on Facebook, November 19. “Glad you people think I’m taking this hard,” he wrote in a note, adding that he and his daughter, Maryssa, 11, who he shares with ex Whitney Johnson Rich, are “much happier” and “peaceful” without Jenelle.

Jenelle shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with David. She is also mom to son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis.

The reality star revealed that she began the divorce process with David in a note on Instagram on October 31. Jenelle admitted that after evaluating her life, she needed to make “big life decisions” — beginning with choosing to end her marriage to David. Jenelle and David were together for two years before they married in September 2017. It’s unclear what will go on in terms of custody of their daughter.