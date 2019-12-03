Kim Kardashian Transforms Her Shirt Into A Crop Top & Shows Off Her Famous Curves In Miami

Knotted shirt? Not a problem! Kim Kardashian rocked a T-shirt knotted in the back while out in Miami with sister Kourtney Kardashian and longtime friend Jonathan Cheban.

Kim Kardashian, 39, is not adverse to showing off her voluptuous curves and she was at it again on Dec. 3! The KKW Beauty mogul was spotted out and about in Miami with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and longtime friend, Jonathan Cheban, 45, for a Dior show that is being held in the city. Kim rocked the knotted T-shirt, which appeared to hit just below her bust line on her back, with a pair of snakeskin printed pants. Her hair was pulled back in a tight bun, while she donned a pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the bright sun. The shirt, as knotted, totally accentuated Kim’s curves and showed off her backside in the tight pants perfectly!

It’s not the only new look Kim is currently rocking, however. Just yesterday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her new bob — a totally different look from her long tresses she wore at the People’s Choice Awards in November! The cut angled around Kim’s face perfectly, as she flaunted the new cut while dining out to lunch with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 35, as they were filmed for an upcoming episode of their E! reality series.

While Kim can always rock a sexy look, like the one pictured below, the mother-of-four is no longer putting that much stock in her sultry style. “I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that,” Kim confessed in an interview with Vulture on Nov. 25. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up. Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” she concluded.

But Kim’s sexiness truly comes from the confidence she carries in whatever she is wearing. The mogul and pop culture icon always looks great, regardless of what apparel she puts on. Fans love her looks, whether they are understated or vamped up with seductiveness and they cannot wait to see more!