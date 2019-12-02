Kim Kardashian Debuts New Short Bob Hairstyle In LA — See Before & After Hair Makeover Pics

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to changing up her look and she has definitely done it again! Kim was spotted rocking a new bob and pulling it off with absolute confidence.

Kim Kardashian, 39, has a bold new look! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted on Dec. 2 heading into the Granville restaurant in Studio City with a bold new bob. Kim’s black hair was super short and barely grazed her shoulders as she stepped out in a puffy coat, prepared for the chilly weather. The reality star fashioned her hair to be quite straight for her meal meeting and pulled it off perfectly, as the cut framed her face with the proper angle. The mother-of-four-met with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, for lunch while the duo were filming a new episode of KUWTK.

Although it is a new look, it’s not a major departure from Kim’s iconic style. One month ago, Kim sported her long locks at the People’s Choice Awards, where she and her family accepted a number of awards for their work on KUWTK. At the show, Kim wore a skin tight dress with snake-like pattern throughout. Kim’s hair, at the time, was so long it hit far beyond her own waist! Her bob may have been the alternative look Kim is looking to fashion for winter.

While the style is totally new, it’s nothing quite shocking for fans. Kim has, of course, donned some very interesting looks, including one from February 2019! Months ago, the reality star took to Instagram to show off her bold red hair for her fans and followers. In the clip of the final look, which she posted to social media, Kim was all red — literally. The mogul not only had red hair, but also donned a red body suit and enjoyed a red lollipop!

Kim loves to try out new, daring looks. Whether it is with her apparel or her hair, Kim pulls off any new style she takes on with absolute confidence. And her new bob is no exception!