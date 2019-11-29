Kate Beckinsale looked absolutely amazing when she showed off her toned figure in a sexy bikini while on vacation!

Kate Beckinsale, 46, looks like she has not aged a day! The gorgeous actress showed off her incredible figure when she posted a sexy selfie to Instagram on November 29, rocking a strapless black bikini with the caption, “Out of office.” Kate was pictured in a cabana when she rocked a strapless black bandeau bikini top with high-waisted bottoms. Her tiny top showed off major cleavage while the straps wrapped around her small waist and tied in the front. Kate’s rockhard abs and tiny waist were on full display in this swimsuit, as the high-waisted bottoms showed off her long, toned legs. She accessorized her look with black caged leather slip-on wedges, a beach hat which she left on the table in front of her, and a pair of sunglasses which she held on to.

As for Kate’s glam, she rocked a soft smokey eye and light pink lip, but the best part of her entire look was without a doubt her hair. She kept her brown hair with blonde highlights down and parted it in the middle, letting her tousled beach waves with major volume, steal the show.

One thing for sure about Kate is that she never shies away from a sexy little crop top, and why would you if you had an incredible figure like hers? Just the other day, on Nov. 24, Kate stepped out in West Hollywood when she wore a strapless white cropped bandeau top styled with high-waisted cream La Collection Gabrielle satin trousers. She put her abs and tiny waist on display in this look as well.

We absolutely loved the way Kate looked in her bikini and it’s amazing how toned her figure is!