Kate Beckinsale, 46, Looks Sexier Than Ever In Midriff Baring Crop Top After Finalizing Divorce

Kate Beckinsale stepped out for a night on the town, partying at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont until 2:15 a.m.!

Kate Beckinsale, 46, is drop-dead gorgeous! The brunette was spotted rocking a barely there white bandeau top and the Gabrielle white satin trousers by Belgium designer La Collection on Saturday, Nov. 23! The revealing top showed off Kate’s insanely toned tummy and perfectly golden tan, as she draped a chic white blazer — also by La Collection — over her shoulders and kept her luscious brown hair in a stylish high pony tail. She was hanging out at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont — which is a popular weekend night spot — until 2:15 in the morning when she left out of a back exit, according to Daily Mail. The actress finished her look with a chunky gold chain necklace and an on-trend Fendi monogram print bag. At one point, she was also photographed enjoying a cigarette outside.

The outing comes only weeks after she finalized her divorce from husband Len Wiseman, 46, earlier this month. The Brit married the California-born director in Bel-Air in 2004, and formally announced their separation in 2015. Len officially field for divorce the following year citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’ Gorgeous Kate has been living the single life since her separation, publicly dating the much-younger Pete Davidson, 26, earlier this year after his split from Ariana Grande, 26. She was also briefly linked to Jamie Foxx, 51, after standing next to him at a party but Kate quickly shut down those rumors via Instagram.

Kate is no stranger to sexy looks, and has been consistently showing off her insane bod in recent months! She rocked a nearly identical outfit — right down to the revealing bandeau top — in black at a Planned Parenthood event on Oct. 21. The actress is regularly seen hitting the gym in Los Angeles, which is likely how she keeps herself in incredible shape!

Prior to her 2004 marriage to Len, Kate was in a serious relationship with fellow actor Michael Sheen, 50. The former couple are parents to 20-year-old daughter Lily Sheen, who is following in her parents footsteps as an actress.