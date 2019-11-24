See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale, 46, Looks Sexier Than Ever In Midriff Baring Crop Top After Finalizing Divorce

Kate Beckinsale
BACKGRID
Kate Beckinsale 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as catwalk model Izabel Goulart *9881279ak
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Beckinsale left Chateau Marmont around 12:30 AM with a group of people towards The Standard Hotel in Hollywood for a private party. She was seen leaving the party at 2:15 AM from the back door of the hotel.Pictured: Kate BeckinsaleBACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Beckinsale at Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC Annual Benefit 620 Loft and Garden.Pictured: Kate BeckinsaleRef: SPL5123733 211019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @FernandoSalasNY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - Actors Kate Beckinsale and Jai Courtney pictured on set of the upcoming American action film "Jolt" in London. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Zed Jameson / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Evening/Weekend Editor

Kate Beckinsale stepped out for a night on the town, partying at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont until 2:15 a.m.!

Kate Beckinsale, 46, is drop-dead gorgeous! The brunette was spotted rocking a barely there white bandeau top and the Gabrielle white satin trousers by Belgium designer La Collection on Saturday, Nov. 23! The revealing top showed off Kate’s insanely toned tummy and perfectly golden tan, as she draped a chic white blazer — also by La Collection — over her shoulders and kept her luscious brown hair in a stylish high pony tail. She was hanging out at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont — which is a popular weekend night spot — until 2:15 in the morning when she left out of a back exit, according to Daily Mail. The actress finished her look with a chunky gold chain necklace and an on-trend Fendi monogram print bag. At one point, she was also photographed enjoying a cigarette outside.

The outing comes only weeks after she finalized her divorce from husband Len Wiseman, 46, earlier this month. The Brit married the California-born director in Bel-Air in 2004, and formally announced their separation in 2015. Len officially field for divorce the following year citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’ Gorgeous Kate has been living the single life since her separation, publicly dating the much-younger Pete Davidson, 26, earlier this year after his split from Ariana Grande, 26. She was also briefly linked to Jamie Foxx, 51, after standing next to him at a party but Kate quickly shut down those rumors via Instagram.

Kate is no stranger to sexy looks, and has been consistently showing off her insane bod in recent months! She rocked a nearly identical outfit — right down to the revealing bandeau top — in black at a Planned Parenthood event on Oct. 21. The actress is regularly seen hitting the gym in Los Angeles, which is likely how she keeps herself in incredible shape!

Kate Beckinsale
Actress Kate Beckinsale is seen outside of West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont rocking a barely-there white bandeau top. (BACKGRID)

Prior to her 2004 marriage to Len, Kate was in a serious relationship with fellow actor Michael Sheen, 50. The former couple are parents to 20-year-old daughter Lily Sheen, who is following in her parents footsteps as an actress.