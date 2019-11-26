She’s still got it! Pamela Anderson can still run down the beach like her ‘Baywatch’ character C.J. Parker, and did so in a sexy wetsuit for a new commercial shoot.

Pamela Anderson is giving us flashbacks to her Baywatch days, proving she still has her iconic beach run 27 years after she first showed it off as lifeguard C.J. Parker. The 52-year-old blonde beauty donned a plunging black wetsuit on Nov. 26 to run down an Australian beach while shooting commercial for the roadside services company Ultra Tune. The filming took her to the country’s Gold Coast where Pamela was photographed in a skin-tight wetsuit that hugged her amazing curves. Her famous cleavage was on display, as the suit was unzipped practically to her waist.

Pam’s legendary long blonde hair blew in the breeze as she ran along the shoreline. She definitely wasn’t going in the ocean as she had a full face of glam makeup, including luscious long eyelashes. While she didn’t don her iconic red swimsuit from Baywatch, there were several other women on set seen in red one pieces. Unfortunately for Pam’s fans, Ultra Tune is a 100 percent Australian company so the commercial will likely only air down under.

Pamela just flew in to Brisbane the day before, and turned heads while walking through the airport after she landed. She wore skin-tight black leggings along with a white t-shirt that was so thin it was nearly see-through. She was wearing a bra, but it was barely doing it’s job.

Pamela rocketed to stardom in 1992 when she joined the cast of the syndicated series Baywatch. Her running down the beach in slow motion in her red, high cut one piece “lifeguard” uniform became one of the most iconic scenes of the 1990’s and she starred on the show for five years, departing in 1997. In one of the earliest episodes of Friends, Joey introduced Chandler to the show with the slow motion beach running, and they later ended up setting an egg timer so that they never missed a Baywatch episode, the show was THAT big of a sensation.