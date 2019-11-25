Pamela Anderson turned heads when she touched down in Australia on Nov. 25, wearing a white T-shirt that was almost totally see-through!

Pamela Anderson, 52, is no stranger to causing a stir wherever she goes and that was no different when she walked through the airport in Brisbane, Australia on Nov. 25. The TV personality strode from her gate wearing a pair of tight black leggings, with her passport and a black hoodie carried in her hands. The most eye-catching part of Pam’s ensemble, however, was her white T-shirt that was so sheer, it was practically see-through! Pam, however, walked with a confidence all her own through the airport, with her beautiful blonde hair flowing as she passed through.

The former Bay Watch star is in Australia to film a commercial and has been keeping quite busy with various TV appearances — some of which got fairly heated. During her Sept. 6 appearance on The View, the conversation turned fairly volatile when co-host Meghan McCain started grilling Pam on her relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Meghan referred to Julian as a “cyberterrorist” for leaking classified information obtained by Chelsea Manning, as well as 250,000 more pieces of privileged information between 2010 and 2016. “He hacked information. His leaks included classified documents that put our national security at risk, our military and the lives of spies and diplomats at risk,” Meghan told Pamela. But the guest wasn’t having it.

Pam told Meghan and the women of The View that she believed the vitriol surrounding Julian was a “smear campaign — that’s not true.” From there the conversation spiraled and audiences even saw Joy Behar on Meghan’s side, despite sparring with her on most episodes. It was definitely an unpredictable conversation, to say the least, but things didn’t end there. Pamela was even called out for dressing as a Native American — or Indigenous person — for Halloween this year. To that end, she tweeted an article from the site Law & Liberty title “The Illogic of Cultural Appropriation.”

Despite those latest occurrences, Pamela is still keeping busy. She’s currently in Australia to film a commercial for the roadside services company Ultra Tune. Fans can expect to see the TV personality in the ad campaign soon!