See Pics
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Shiny Blue Bikini Before Sexy Date Night With Justin Bieber In White Crop Top

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber
Mega
EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Baldwin is seen wearing a hat with the words OFF LIMITS on the side.Hailey was watching The NBA finals game 4 with a friend at 40 Love bar in West Hollywood. Justin was not with her as he was at the studio. 08 Jun 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439602_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
HaileyBieber wears a cutout top and diamond encrusted watch as Justin Bieber debuts pink hair on their way out to dinner. 26 Nov 2019 Pictured: Hailey Bieber; Justin Bieber; Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA557119_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber out and about, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Sep 2019
Hailey Rhode Bieber switches Burberry Coat for denim and tanks tops while running errands in Beverly Hills. 28 Sep 2019 Pictured: Hailey Rhode Bieber. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA515253_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Hailey Baldwin wanted to make sure she got a pre-Thanksgiving tan while rocking a blue bikini poolside in Miami. Then she wore a white crop top on a date night with hubby Justin Bieber.

Fun in the sun! With a very cold and rainy Thanksgiving predicted for Los Angeles, Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Justin Bieber, 25, were smart to high tail it to Miami. The stunning model worked on her pre-holiday glow on Nov. 26, sitting poolside in a shiny blue bikini. As tiny as it was, Hailey was bound to get a great tan all over her long and lean body. It showed off the incredible figure that she has thanks to regular hot Pilates classes she attends when back home in L.A. She had her blonde locks pulled back as she relaxed on white lounger. The only jewelry she had on was her wedding and engagement ring from Justin. Awww!

While Justin didn’t join Hailey by the pool, he made sure to take her out for a romantic date later that night. Hailey’s golden glow that she got earlier in the day showed in an incredible crop top she wore to dinner. The white top featured long sleeves and sexy cut outs on the sides and under her arms. Her taut tummy was on display, and she paired the look with jeans, white strappy sandals and a blingy diamond watch.

Justin showed off his newly dyed cotton-candy pink hair. For their night on the town he wore a white hoodie with his Drew brand smiley face on it, white slippers with the Drew smile on them and pink socks sticking out from under his distressed jeans. It’s unclear if the couple will spend Thanksgiving proper in Miami or if they’ll head up to his native Canada as they did last year for the holiday.

Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin works on her tan poolside in Miami wearing a shiny blue bikini on Nov. 26, 2019.
Hailey Baldwin rocks a sexy cut-out crop top as she and husband Justin Bieber head out on a Miami date night on Nov. 26, 2019.

For 2018’s Thanksgiving, it was the couple’s first as husband and wife and both sides of their families gathered together at Justin’s mom’s home in Ontario. The day after the holiday the singer shared an Instagram pic with a snowy forest and wrote in the caption, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !” Hopefully 2019’s Thanksgiving is just as joyful for Justin and Hailey.