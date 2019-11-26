Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Shiny Blue Bikini Before Sexy Date Night With Justin Bieber In White Crop Top

Hailey Baldwin wanted to make sure she got a pre-Thanksgiving tan while rocking a blue bikini poolside in Miami. Then she wore a white crop top on a date night with hubby Justin Bieber.

Fun in the sun! With a very cold and rainy Thanksgiving predicted for Los Angeles, Hailey Baldwin, 23, and Justin Bieber, 25, were smart to high tail it to Miami. The stunning model worked on her pre-holiday glow on Nov. 26, sitting poolside in a shiny blue bikini. As tiny as it was, Hailey was bound to get a great tan all over her long and lean body. It showed off the incredible figure that she has thanks to regular hot Pilates classes she attends when back home in L.A. She had her blonde locks pulled back as she relaxed on white lounger. The only jewelry she had on was her wedding and engagement ring from Justin. Awww!

While Justin didn’t join Hailey by the pool, he made sure to take her out for a romantic date later that night. Hailey’s golden glow that she got earlier in the day showed in an incredible crop top she wore to dinner. The white top featured long sleeves and sexy cut outs on the sides and under her arms. Her taut tummy was on display, and she paired the look with jeans, white strappy sandals and a blingy diamond watch.

Justin showed off his newly dyed cotton-candy pink hair. For their night on the town he wore a white hoodie with his Drew brand smiley face on it, white slippers with the Drew smile on them and pink socks sticking out from under his distressed jeans. It’s unclear if the couple will spend Thanksgiving proper in Miami or if they’ll head up to his native Canada as they did last year for the holiday.

For 2018’s Thanksgiving, it was the couple’s first as husband and wife and both sides of their families gathered together at Justin’s mom’s home in Ontario. The day after the holiday the singer shared an Instagram pic with a snowy forest and wrote in the caption, “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !” Hopefully 2019’s Thanksgiving is just as joyful for Justin and Hailey.