Justin Bieber’s Hair Makeover: He Shows Off New Pink ‘Do — See Before & After Pics

Just a pop of color! Justin Bieber debuted a bright, new hair ‘do for his fans, showing off his bubble gum pink hair while out and about in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber, 25, is no stranger to taking risks with his look, but this is a major change! The “Where Are U Now” singer debuted his brand new, pink hair while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. The cotton candy colored hair was a real statement and total departure from Justin’s natural, brown locks. Justin even complimented his new ‘do by wearing pink sweatpants by Drew! While out, the singer flashed the cameras a peace sign and appeared to be in great spirits just days after celebrating his wife, Hailey Baldwin‘s, 23rd birthday.

Justin and Hailey spent a very low-key night together celebrating the supermodel’s birthday and it looked like a perfect night. In a slew of photos and video from her Instagram page, Hailey showed off the low-key celebration she had with her beloved husband, and there were plenty of desserts to go around for the Nov. 23 festivities! In the snaps, a box of donuts can be seen along with a cake, featuring the message, “Happy Birthday Hailey” as well as a box of delicious cupcakes. The blonde beauty also shared a pic of a bottle of red wine and some gorgeous carnations. How sweet!

Of course, the “Sorry” singer made his own declaration on his wife’s birthday, sending her a loving message and even revealing some plans for the future! “Happy birthday babes,” Justin began the caption to his Nov. 23 birthday post. “You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” he concluded the post. That’s right! Fans could be seeing a little Bieber/ Baldwin in the future!

While there’s no discernible reason behind the sudden hair change, Justin can easily pull off anything with a confidence all his own. Since marrying Hailey — with their first wedding in Sept. 2018 and their second celebration at the end of Sept. 2019 — Justin has been sporting a newfound happiness that his fans love to see! Naturally, his devoted listeners would be behind any fun ‘do and cannot wait to see what he does next!