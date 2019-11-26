Dwyane Wade Posts Adorable Selfies With Daughter Kaavia On Instagram — See Pics

Dwyane Wade’s got a heart full of love for his daughter, Kaavia — and a camera full of photos. He unloaded some of their best father-daughter selfies on Instagram, and this duo is too cute!

Dwyane Wade’s a lucky man! The NBA star, 37, pulls double duty as Father of the Year and dotes on his little girl on all days that end with y. Kaavia James Union Wade, his one-year-old daughter with wife Gabrielle Union, is the apple of his eye — and the star of his camera roll. Dwyane posted a series of adorable selfies to Instagram on November 26, showing the baby mugging for the camera while sitting on his lap.

“There is this girl who stole my heart and she calls me daaDa @kaaviajames,” a gleeful Dwyane captioned his set of photos. Kaavia’s wearing a little hoodie, showing those tiny little teeth when she smiles. Honestly, it’s too cute. The best part of his Instagram post is that it looks like Dwyane just couldn’t decide which photo he liked after taking a dozen, so he just posted all of them. Such a dad move!

Now that Dwyane has retired from the NBA after 16 years on the court, he’s looking for the next basketball great. He’s already found that in his little girl, obviously! Dwyane proved on Instagram that his daughter inherited his skills, when he posted a precious video of Kaavia practicing in their kitchen with a tiny, pink basketball. Just because she’s in her PJs and has a diaper butt doesn’t mean she can’t score!

She’s for sure going to be an athlete. Not only does she rock as a cheerleader like her mom, Gabrielle Union, but she’s already able to swim! Is there anything this girl can’t do?