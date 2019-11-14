Dwyane Wade Plays Basketball With Adorable Daughter Kaavia, 1, In Sweet New Video

Get this girl a jersey! Dwyane Wade is turning daughter, Kaavia, into a basketball pro and showed off her skills in an adorable video.

Gabrielle Union, 47, and Dwyane Wade‘s, 37, one-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, definitely has hoops in her future — basket ball hoops, that is! The adorable tot was captured playing some basketball with her dad the morning of Nov. 14. In the clip, Dwyane can be seen handling a small, pink ball and dribbling it around in, what appears to be, the couple’s dining room. Kaavia had her eyes on the ball the entire time, but getting her hands there was a different struggle all together!

Kaavia wore a black T-shirt that said “shady baby” and did everything she could to try and go after the ball. But time and again, her dad swooped in to grab the pink ball and lob it up the wall as if making a basket. At one point, Kaavia did get the ball, but the success was merely momentary. Dwyane, once again, quickly came in to “steal” the ball again, miming making yet another basket. The entire time, Gabrielle giddily took video in the background, which she later posted to her Instagram story. It was such a sweet, candid moment between the trio, as Kaavia giggled nearly the entire time.

Of course, it’s not just basketball where Kaavia skills shine. The one-year-old is already swimming underwater — seriously! At 11-months-old, Kaavia showed off her swimming skills in a video posted to Instagram on Oct. 15. Kaavia kicked her little legs and arms with “Under The Sea” from Disney’s Little Mermaid playing the whole way through. Chasing after her swim instructor, Kaavia would dunk her head underwater and swim forward, finally coming up for breathe. She didn’t once cry or grimace at the challenge. Could we have just witnessed the next Michael Phelps? We’ll have to wait and see!

Naturally, Gabrielle and Dwyane are super proud of their little girl. Gabrielle couldn’t help but gush about her adorable daughter on her first birthday. “To say this lil nugget came into our lives and changed everything, would be an understatement,” the Bring It On actress captioned her Instagram post on Nov. 7. “@kaaviajames has been such a gift and blessing to our family and literally everyone she meets. Yall, I’m still in shock she’s even here much less walking, talking, swimming and eating bacon!” It’s so fun to watch Kaavia continue to grow up and fans cannot wait to see what her proud parents post next!