Wendy Williams Wonders Why Toni Braxton Didn’t Wear Her Engagement Ring From Birdman At AMAs

How you doing, Toni Braxton? Amid longstanding rumors that Toni split from Birdman, Wendy Williams raved over the ‘unstoppable’ Ms. Braxton – while slyly asking why she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring at the AMAs.

When I turned on the AMAs, the first thing I saw was the unstoppable Toni Braxton,” said Wendy Williams, 55, during the Nov. 25 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Wendy raved over Toni’s performance, but something caught her eye — and it had to do with Ms. Braxton’s fiancé, Birdman, 50. “Honey, this woman doesn’t age. She performed the heck out of ‘Unbreak My Heart’. They swung the camera to the audience, people knew the words, she hasn’t been to the AMAs since 25 years ago, unbelievable to me. I loved the natural hair, it’s all thick and curled, the makeup was tasteful, the dress was great, but where was her engagement ring?”

“I was tempted to call Tamar [Braxton],” added Wendy, “but Tamar is that faulty friend who doesn’t answer her phone. I love her, but she wasn’t wearing her ring. She’s engaged to Birdman. I mean, a lot of women don’t wear their rings, it’s not a big deal. I just didn’t think she was one of them. I’m just confused.”

On one hand – Toni’s hand – it’s possible that she took it off to deliver that “unstoppable” performance at the American Music Awards. After all, she lost her engagement ring before and it would be terrible if she were to lose it again. On the other hand, with this couple always the target of breakup rumors, being caught without a ring is just going to give people (ahem, Wendy) a reason to be “concerned.”

2019 has been a rough year for Toni and Birdman. The two sparked rumors of a split on New Year’s Day. She apparently purged all her photos from her Instagram account before sharing a glamorous photo of herself in a red evening gown. “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen.” Birdman also posted-and-deleted a message to his Insta story. “It’s over…” was all he wrote, so was that all she wrote for their engagement? Not at all. Birdman made a surprise appearance at her show later in January, and since then, it’s been quiet.

“Straight. She’s straight. We good,” Birdman said about his engagement when speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in June while explaining why fans haven’t really heard much about their relationship (and revealing why he won’t be on Braxton Family Values.) “I ain’t the one to give my life like that. I feel my life is my personal life especially with my kids. I’ve never been the kind of man to exploit my kids on social media or my personal life. I only use it for business, movie driven, that’s all I ever use it for.”