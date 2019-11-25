Shawn Mendes Gushes Over How Much He ‘Admires’ Camila Cabello After AMAs Performance

If there was one person who loved Camila Cabello’s sexy ‘Señorita’ performance at the AMAs, it was the man who was on stage with her: Shawn Mendes! After the show, he raved over how ‘unbelievable’ she was.

“@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!! ❤️,” Shawn Mendes, 21, posted to Instagram on Nov. 24, shortly after he and Camila Cabello, 22, lit up the stage with their steamy performance of their mega-hit (and American Music Award-winning track), “Señorita.” Shawn was clearly still riding the high from his big night and made sure to express gratitude and appreciation for his better half. “@camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you ❤️❤️ we love u guys.”

“Señorita” took home the AMA for Collaboration of the Year, beating out such songs as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’s “Old Town Road,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow,” and Post Malone’s collab with Swae Lee, “Sunflower.” Perhaps the real-life love between Shawn and Camilla gave them the edge? The two put their romance on display during the Nov. 24 awards show. During the climax of their performance, Shawn and Camila got close enough that it looked as if they were about to kiss. Instead, Camila gave him yet another Eskimo kiss, teasing the fans that want to see these two make out. Perhaps at the 2020 Grammys?

While Shawn was feeling “admiration” towards Camilla after their performance, not everyone loved it. Jenna Dewan, who attended the AMAs in person, seemingly dissed the “Señorita” performance. As Camila and Shawn were onstage, the camera panned to Channing Tatum’s ex, and she appeared to tell her friend, “she’s always extra.” Fans watching at home quickly latched onto this. Some accused her of being shady (“Jenna watching Camila is sooo gonna be me this Thanksgiving when my cousin gets up to sing Karaoke”) while others defended Jenna (“Jenna likes Camila, you could tell at the BBMAs that she does. She wouldn’t say something bad about Camila.”

What did Jenna say, exactly? The Step Up star clarified her comment after the AMAs ended. “I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila,” she said on her Instagram Story. “No! I love her. I love her so much. I’m a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about. I love her, love her, love her!” She also said that “Senorita” is her favorite song, and it’s “crazy” to think that she would shade Camila.