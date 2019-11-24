Jenna Dewan Seemingly Shades Camila Cabello & Calls Her ‘Extra’ During AMAs Performance

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes teased the AMAs audience with a super sexy performance of ‘Señorita’ at the 2019 show, and everyone seemed to love it. Well, everyone except Jenna Dewan.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes steamed up the American Music Awards on Nov. 24 with a hot performance of their hit, “Señorita”, and Taylor Swift and Billy Porter could be seen screaming in the audience. But not everyone was a fan of the steamy on-stage love-fest. One person who didn’t seem to be too interested in what Camila and Shawn were doing on stage was Jenna Dewan. As the camera panned to Channing Tatum‘s ex in the audience, she appeared to tell her good friend and stylist, Brad Goreski, “She’s always extra”, while seemingly referencing Camila’s on-stage theatrics.

After the supposed incident happened on TV, fans took to Twitter to react. One fan tweeted, “JENNA DEWAN SAID “shes always extra” ABOUT CAMILA DURING HER AND SHAWNS PERFORMANCE!!! IM HOLLERING SCREAMING ANDDDDD YELLINGGGGG I SWEAR THO JENNA,” while another said, “Jenna watching Camila is sooo gonna be me this Thanksgiving when my cousin gets up to sing Karaoke”. However, others defended Jenna, saying, “As soon as I saw the clip that is what I thought she said. Jenna likes Camila, you could tell at the BBMAs that she does. She wouldn’t say something bad about Camila.” As for whether or not Jenna actually called Camila “extra”, we’ll let you watch the video below and decide for yourself.

Actress Jenna Dewan seemingly calls Camila Cabello “so extra” during her performance of 'Señorita' with Shawn Mendes. pic.twitter.com/vvJAfLCsGq — Pop Radar (@ThePopRadar) November 25, 2019

Following Camila and Shawn’s sexy performance, the couple took home the AMA for Collaboration of the Year for “Señorita.” They are also nominated for a GRAMMY for the same song. “Nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!! congrats to all our friends who got nominated too 💕💕💕 thank you @recordingacademy 💕,” Cabello wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 20, following the nomination.