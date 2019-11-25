See Pic
Cher, 73, Wows With Epic Performance Of ‘The Beat Goes On’ In Colorful Outfit On ‘DWTS’ Finale

Whenever Cher shows up, she always dazzles. The music icon slayed her performance of ‘The Beat Goes On’ and looked incredible in a sparkling outfit.

Cher graced us with her presence during the Dancing With the Stars season 28 finale and we couldn’t be any more blessed. The legendary singer and actress wowed with her performance of her classic hit “The Beat Goes On.” At 73, Cher’s still got it and that’s why she’s one of the best. Cher commanded the stage and all eyes were on her. The entire stage was decked out in ’70s decor. She transported us back in time!

As usual, Cher’s outfit for her DWTS performance was a sight to see. The fashion icon shined in a multi-colored outfit that was bedazzled from head to toe. She wore a blue feathery vest as well and wore a long necklace around her neck. Cher rocked bangs and her dark hair was sleek and straight. It was nice to see Cher back on DWTS. She was a guest judge on the show back in 2013.

Back in Sept. 2019, Cher hit the stage during the America’s Got Talent finale to perform “Waterloo.” Cher looked incredible in a plunging purple jumpsuit. For this performance, Cher had platinum blonde hair styled in massive curls. She looked like a ’70s disco goddess!

Cher graced us with her presence during the ‘DWTS’ finale. (ABC)

Cher is currently in the midst of the North American leg of her Here We Go Again tour. She’ll be making stops all along the United States and Canada. The tour will go well into 2020. The final performance of her tour is scheduled for May 6, 2020, in Sacramento, California. Cher may be 73 but she’s not slowing down any time soon. She’s Cher, after all!