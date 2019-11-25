‘Below Deck’s Tanner Sterback Reveals Rhylee Gerber’s Return ‘Stirs The Pot’ & More

She’s back! Rhylee Gerber will be returning to ‘Below Deck’ in season 7 and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE scoop from cast member Tanner Sterback about what to expect.

The Below Deck crew is down one person after Abbi Murphy left and that means the door is open Rhylee Gerber’s return. The fan-favorite will be returning in season 7. When Rhylee’s around, there’s no shortage of drama and current cast member Tanner Sterback spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what’s to come this season with Rhylee back. “She comes in hot, that’s for sure,” Tanner told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s the way she is. She’s a hard worker and everything but she comes in with her fiery, spirited attitude. I’ll never talk badly about someone unless I meet them in person, so it’s going to be interesting getting to know her. As the show goes on, relationships start to flare up and tempers flare because you’re in a closed environment for 6 weeks. Everyone gets a little sick of each other every now and then.”

The current crew has a really nice vibe and pretty much everyone is on good terms. Rhylee will definitely be shaking up the dynamics. “We all get along so well and we’re becoming such a good family and everything and then someone coming in brand-new, it stirs the pot no matter what you do,” he continued. Regardless of what happens, Tanner prefers to stay neutral. “That’s just kind of my mentality,” he continued. “I can deflate almost any argument. I like to just keep it cool because when tempers flare and everyone gets so unhappy and the drama starts because it’s so unnecessary.”

The intense preview for the rest of the season showed Captain Lee stressing his two rules: don’t embarrass yourself and don’t embarrass the boat. HollywoodLife asked Tanner whether not or not he followed Captain Lee’s rules.

Tanner said that he follows the rules “as best as I can. I like to have fun, that’s for sure. If I embarrass myself, I embarrass myself. I’ll never put a company or the boat in jeopardy in that aspect. I just try and have as much fun as I can and hopefully do it in the right way.” Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.