K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead At 28 After Writing ‘ Good Night’ On Instagram & Fans Mourn

K-pop star Goo Hara, who was a member of the group Kara, was sadly found dead at her home near Seoul on Nov. 24 and her fans have already begun to post tributes on social media.

K-pop star Goo Hara‘s fans are shocked and saddened after the 28-year-old was found dead in her home near Seoul, South Korea, police said, according to the Washington Post. Her cause of death wasn’t immediately known and is currently being investigated but the outpouring of grief from fans is apparent and already making a huge impact on social media. Goo first made her debut as a singer in the K-pop group Kara in 2008 and they went on to gain major success in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries before she made her mark as a solo artist. Two days before her death, she took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself laying down with the caption, “잘자” which translates to “good night” in English.

Shortly after news about her death made headlines, fans took to Twitter to express their sadness. “Everything about you will be missed. goodnight angel i hope you’re in a much better place now may you rest in peace angel,” one Twitter user wrote. “Rest in peace Goo Hara. My condolences to her family and all those whose lives she’s touched. She deserved all the good things this world had to offer and I’m sorry it wasn’t given to her. I hope shes found peace now,” another tweeted.

Although a cause of death hasn’t been confirmed yet, many fans showed concern over Goo’s happiness after she was involved in public disputes with an ex-boyfriend who claimed to be assaulted by her last year, the outlet further reported. Goo accused him of threatening to circulate an alleged sex tape of her and it led to her being the subject of many Korean tabloids.

There’s been no confirmation that Goo’s death is related to anything that happened during the disputes, but her passing is a sad reminder of the many young K-pop stars who have died in the past year. K-pop star and actress Sulli, 25, was found dead by suicide at her Seoul home just over a month ago in Oct. and in Dec. 2017, South Korean singer Kim Jong-hyun died by suicide at the age of 27. K-pop singer Seo Min-woo also died of cardiac arrest at the age of 33 in Mar. 2018.

View this post on Instagram 잘자 A post shared by 구하라 (@koohara__) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:04am PST

Everything about you will be missed. goodnight angel i hope you’re in a much better place now may you rest in peace angel.❤️#goohara — ☆:°•natalie•°:☆ (@lovelyznat17) November 24, 2019

Our healing thoughts go out to all those affected by Goo’s tragic death. We’ll be updating on her death as more information becomes available.