Jonghyun’s Lyrics Eerily Predicted His Death — ‘I’m Exhausted From This World’

Jonghyun’s untimely passing on Dec. 18 has rattled fans all over the world, and now it seems lyrics from his emotional 2017 single ‘Let Me Out’ foreshadowed his tragic death.

It’s been an incredibly difficult day for K-Pop fans, as they are mourning the death of 27-year-old SHINee singer, Jonghyun, after he tragically committed suicide on Dec. 18. Now fans are wondering if he was crying out for help in the lyrics from his 2017 emotional song, “Let Me Out.” They read: “Someone please hold me, I’m exhausted from this world / Someone please wipe me, I’m drenched with tears / Someone please notice my struggles first / Please acknowledge the poor me / Please help me.” Police said that Jonghyun apparently tied kill himself with coal briquettes lit inside a frying pan and later died after suffering from cardiac arrest at the hospital. See more shocking celebrity deaths in pics, here.

“Even if your eyes coldly wraps around me / I already threw away my body / Now I don’t care whatever it is,” he sings in the heartfelt ballad. Kim Jong-hyun, better known by his stage name, Jonghyun, reportedly sent a heartbreaking final message to his sister saying, “It’s been too hard. Please send me off. Tell everyone I’ve had a hard time. This is my last goodbye.” He was tragically found unconscious in an apartment in Cheongdam-dong on Dec. 18, in the upscale Gangnam district of the capital Seoul. The 27-year-old was discovered by police after his sister called and expressed her concerns, shortly after he checked into a serviced residence for two nights.

Several reports have surfaced claiming his death was from carbon monoxide poisoning, but there will be no confirmation until the autopsy is complete. Jonghyun’s legacy will live on, as he went solo in 2015 and was previously apart of the hugely popular five-member K-Pop boyband Shinee. It was only a few months ago that the singer opened up about his struggles with depression since he was a young boy. “If you want to grow, you can only survive if you throw those feelings away,” he said during his May 2017 interview with Esquire. Jonghyun continued: “I’ve thought about this the most over the past six months. About happiness. My disposition in and of itself has a tendency to torment me. For people like me, it isn’t easy to be happy.”

See the lyrics from his emotional song here:

