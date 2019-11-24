See Pic
Cameron Diaz, 47, Dazzles In Sheer Black Top & Jeans In Rare Sighting While Enjoying Married Life – Pic

Cameron Diaz stunned during a rare outing in Los Angeles as her relatively low-key life with husband Benji Madden continues.

Va va voom! Cameron Diaz, 47, exuded a ton of glamour when she was spotted on her way to a lunch outing with pals in La La Land on Nov. 23. The Bad Teacher actress dazzled in a sheer black top that she wore under a black jacket, high-waisted pants and olive green suede heels.  She put her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized the look with a pair of chic sunglasses, glittery earrings and an oversized pocketbook. Cameron appeared to be in a great mood as she made her way inside hotspot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Other celebs who have dined at this classic sushi restaurant include legends like Snoop Dogg, 48, Danny DeVito, 75, and Robert De Niro, 76.

Cameron has kept a pretty low profile since she retired from acting in 2016. She isn’t seen out often either with friends or her husband Benji Madden, 40, who she married back in 2015. They were, however, seen looking blissfully in love with one another as they held hands outside Sugarflish in Beverly Hills on July 11. The blonde bombshell and Good Charlotte guitarist couldn’t wipe the smile off their faces as they made their way to their car.

The 4-time Golden Globe nominated actress called Benji the “greatest human being alive” in an essay she penned for InStyle back in August 2019. “Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she gushed while adding “Marriage is certainly hard, and it’s a lot of work. You need somebody who’s willing to do the work with you, because there’s no 60-40 in marriage. It’s 50-50, period. All the time.”

Cameron Diaz out and about in Los Angeles. Credit: MEGA

Cameron dove further into her marriage with Benji during the candid article, saying “I don’t know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew Benji was special. He’s just a good man. There’s no bulls**t. It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful for him.”

The couple have yet to enter the world of being parents. Pregnancy rumors have spread in the past after she was spotted out looking curvier than usual in July 2016.