‘RHONJ’s Caroline Manzo Reveals Why She Had A ‘Partial Face Lift’ After Dropping 30 Lbs

Caroline Manzo talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why her undergoing a ‘partial face lift’ has left the former ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star ‘thrilled.’

Many Real Housewives have dealt with rumors about them having a myriad of plastic surgery procedures for years. Caroline Manzo, 58, has opted to take the honest approach by admitting to having a “new neck” at a BravoCon panel earlier this month. The mother-of-three spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about why she decided to have this operation and how her new figure played a big part in it. “I had it done because I lost nearly 30 pounds, and as a result I had what I would describe as a ‘turkey neck'”, she revealed. “Because of my age, the elasticity just wasn’t there anymore for the skin to snap back. I just felt like it was crazy to go through the change in my diet and lifestyle and look in the mirror and feel like there was no progress because of the extra skin. I could never improve that naturally so I decided to have the surgery.”

We also spoke with Caroline’s surgeon, Dr. Robert Zubowski, who went into detail about what she exactly had done. “The procedure performed on Caroline was an extended neck lift,” he said. “It involves tightening the skin and muscle of the neck and jawline as well as removing excess fatty tissue in the neck. It’s done through well concealed incisions below the chin and behind the ear and is designed to provide a more youthful contour to the neck in patients who otherwise have youthful facial features and do not require a facelift.”

He also spoke about the length of the procedure, which takes between “1 to 3 hours” and can be done under either general anesthesia or intravenous sedation. Dr. Robert said that the process is not “overly complicated” and that there is “some swelling and there may be some bruising associated with the procedure however the recovery to the point where patients feel comfortable socializing is approximately 2 weeks.”

Caroline is happy with the results. “I’m thrilled that I did it and would highly recommend to anyone that is considering it,” she told HL before adding “I don’t see myself having any other work done as I don’t believe in fillers and Botox. It just scares me.”

You may be seeing Caroline and her “new neck” back on reality television again soon. She teased about “something good” coming on Instagram on Nov. 18 months after she turned down a part-time role on the current season of RHONJ which she called “insulting”.