Erica Mena Shows Off Baby Bump In Majorly Plunging Sequined Top — See Her Sexy New Pic

Erica Mena was absolutely glowing in her latest snap on Instagram, featuring the expectant mom in a gorgeous sequined outfit!

Erica Mena, 32, couldn’t have looked better in a new post she made to her Instagram account. The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, who’s expecting a daughter with her husband Safaree Samuels, shared the latest snap of her growing belly on Nov. 20, which featured the reality star decked out from head to toe in sequins. Erica fashioned a black, glittering top with a zipper pulled down her torso, exposing a ton of cleavage and highlighting her baby belly. The garment, designed by Pretty Little Thing, was super sexy on the TV personality. “All breast and Belly 😌,” she captioned the post.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time Erica has pulled off such a sexy look while highlighting her bump. On Oct. 23, the reality star once again took to Instagram, wearing a gorgeous all white ensemble. The LHHNY star showed off her amazing curves in the plunging, all-white look, while posing in front of a wooden wall. “She Prays, Works, ALWAYS keeps her faith. 🌹 dress: @asusocouture,” she captioned the white-hot pic.

And these types of posts have basically become synonymous with Erica’s account, as of late. The mom-to-be took to Instagram, yet again, on Oct. 22 and donned a glamorous, skin-tight dress that accentuated her baby bump perfectly. “2019 Scorpio season starts Tomorrow. Let’s get this the serious slay baby girl,” Erica captioned the photo. Throughout her pregnancy, the reality star has been flaunting her curves and pulling off her looks with a confidence all her own!

Although she’s been looking stunning throughout her pregnancy, Erica has come under fire for some of her recent comments. Erica received a slew of criticism from fans and followers on Twitter when she revealed that she wasn’t planning on vaccinating her daughter! Her own son, 11-year-old son King Conde, whom she shares with ex Raul Conde, was not impressed with his mother’s decision, texting her, “I’m sorry for wanting my baby sister to live as healthy as possible. While youre [sic] convinced ignoring what right for her is fine? Im [sic] sorry for possibly being disrespectful but im [sic] only being that way because im [sic] passionate about this,” adding an “I love you.” Clearly, there’s already a lot of love for Erica’s baby and fans are looking forward to seeing Erica’s bump continue to grow as her due date gets nearer!