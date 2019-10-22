Pregnant Erica Mena Shows Off Her Baby Bump & Sexy Curves In Skintight Dress — New Pic

Erica Mena s continuing to slay her pregnancy fashion as her baby bump grows. She rocked a plunging tight dress in a new photo where she looked absolutely stunning.

Hot mama to be alert! Erica Mena isn’t letting a growing baby bump cramp her amazing style. The 31-year-old accentuated it in a new outfit, and she shared the pic of her sexy dress to her Instagram on Oct. 22. The new Mrs. Safaree Samuels wore a skin-tight pale yellow dress with a plunging neckline to show off plenty of pregnancy cleavage. The bra-like top of the dress even featured cutouts under her breasts where she flaunted plenty of skin. She’s clearly feeling super body positive as her baby girl grows inside of her.

The dress was sheer but with a layer of fabric underneath that grazed her upper thighs while the rest of the knee-length frock allowed for her gorgeous legs to be seen. It looks like Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Erica might have taken a page out of the fashion book Kim Kardashian, 39, mastered during her 2015 pregnancy with son Saint West, now three. While her dress was tight and sexy, she wore a copper-colored duster jacket over it to only show off the front of her body.

So far Erica doesn’t seem to have issues with swollen feet or ankles, because her footwear was fab in the photo. She wore clear plastic heels with large ankle straps, and the look showed off her perfect red pedicure. That also matched her bright red nails as Erica is keeping up her glam during her pregnancy. She wore her hair in loose waves and had a flawless face of makeup on.

“2019 Scorpio season starts Tomorrow. Let’s get this the serious slay baby girl,” Erica captioned the photo. Her 32nd birthday is on Nov. 8 and her zodiac sign begins on Oct. 23. While other Scorpios responded with “Yassss!” comments, others couldn’t get over how gorgeous Erica looked. User mrs.lateenatwe wrote, “U are slaying this pregnancy 🤰🏾 💕😍,” while sharper2952 added, “STUNNING. SO HAPPY FOR YOU. YOU DESERVE IT ALL. SAFAREE IS YOUR SOUL MATE😍😍😍❤️❤️.” The couple announced Erica’s pregnancy on Oct. 1 and on Oct. 7 they secretly married. Their wedding will be seen on the upcoming 10th season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, as cameras from the show were reportedly present for the nuptials.