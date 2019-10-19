Erica Mena Bares It All & Shows Off Baby Bump With Husband Safaree Samuels

Erica Mena wrote an Instagram love letter for her new husband, Safaree Samuels, underneath a photo of the ‘L&HH’ star’s baby bump. Yet again, Erica ditched a top for this pregnancy update!

Erica Mena, 31, is now enjoying her pregnancy journey as a newlywed. After the Love & Hip Hop: New York star tied the knot with rapper Safaree Samuels, 38, on Oct. 7, she penned a sweet Instagram caption for her groom on Oct. 18. The digital love letter went under a photo of the couple, which showed Safaree tenderly wrapping his arms around Erica, who was topless! “This experience ♥️ with you! Getting ready to bring life into the world with a man who not only is my husband, but you have been by my side every single step of the way,” Erica wrote in Friday’s message.

“You put so much energy into US and you really make sure I know I’m not alone at all,” Erica continued. “Your Mommy did an incredible job with you. ♥️ Thank you for loving us like you do. @safaree Love your Wife.” Judging by those words alone, the private wedding was a success. Erica and Safaree tied the knot at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey, with their family and close friends as witnesses. Erica opted for a traditional ballgown for her wedding dress, while Safaree matched in a white tuxedo.

A day after the ceremony, Erica showed off their matching wedding bands, which were stacked with shiny diamonds. To be more precise, the bandswere “approximately 48.25 carat of diamonds total between both rings,” a New York representative from Eden Diamonds, which supplied the matrimonial jewelry, told HollywoodLife. They were “all natural VVS1/2 Full-Cut Invisible Set Baguette Diamonds surrounded by Solitaire Brilliant Round Diamonds, and Micro-Pavè Sides,” which comes out to a whopping total of $128,500! Well, the design process did take two months (each diamond was hand-set in NY), the representative pointed out.

Erica shared her first topless maternity photo — Safaree included — on Oct. 1, which was the same day the pregnancy was announced. The expecting parents went on to throw a gender reveal party on Oct. 12, which was a luxurious pink-themed bash (spoiler — Safaree No. 3 will be a baby girl).