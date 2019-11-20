Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Wedding Band 4 Weeks After Marrying Cooke Maroney: Pics

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney proudly showed off their beautiful wedding bands while out and about in New York City, roughly a month after saying ‘I do!’

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, and Cooke Maroney are showing off their love — well, sort of. The couple was spotted out in New York City on Nov. 19, and flashed their wedding bands while out getting groceries. With their Whole Foods bags in hand, both Cooke and Jen’s wedding bands could be seen, as they spent a chilly afternoon running errands and grabbing a meal together. The couple has been married for just over a month and still look as though they are totally immersed in the honeymoon phase of their marriage.

The couple exchanged their ‘I dos’ in a romantic, intimate ceremony in Rhode Island on Oct. 19 surrounded by family and close friends. 150 guests attended the couple’s Rhode Island nuptials with the star-studded guest list including Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, and Emma Stone, among others. Jen wore a stunning Dior gown for the occasion, and was actually announced the face of the couture house this year.

It was a beautiful day for the couple, who have been together since June 2018 and got engaged in February 2019. Prior to marrying Cooke, Jen was in two high-profile relationships with her former co-star Nicholas Hoult from 2010-2014 and with her Mother! director Darren Aronofsky from Sept. 2016- Nov. 2017. Cooke and Jen took up together just a few months after her split from Darren.

Upon beginning their relationship, the couple weren’t shy about showing off their infatuation with one another and were incredibly in love. “She is convinced Cooke is the one she wants to spend the rest of her life with,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Feb. 7 following their engagement. “He is handsome, smart, funny and totally makes her happy.” Clearly, these two are totally enjoying married life. We cannot wait to see Cooke make his red carpet debut with Jen!