‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Admits Her Relationship With Joe’s Family Is Still ‘Amazing’ Despite Deportation

Family forever! Teresa Giudice is setting the record straight on her relationship with husband, Joe’s, family, saying of her in-laws ‘they’ll jump for me.’

There’s nothing that can break up the Giudice family, and Teresa Giudice made that clear. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star is still incredibly close with her husband, Joe Guidice‘s, family following his deportation. Teresa shared that she is “of course” still close to Joe’s family during this trying time. “Listen, we have four daughters together we’re always going to stay in touch,” Teresa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at BravoCon on Nov. 17.

And Joe’s family has really been there for Teresa, who couldn’t stop praising them. “Joe’s family’s amazing,” she revealed. “If I call them, they’ll jump for me. That’s how amazing they are. They would, his sister, everyone. They are an amazing family.” It’s not just Teresa that Joe’s family has made an effort to support. Teresa and Joe’s four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana — are very much on Teresa’s in-laws’ minds. “Of course, they would be there for me and my daughters in a heartbeat. And Joe, for Joe, they’ll fly through fire for him,” Teresa shared. “But even my daughters, even for me. If I would call them, they would be right there.”

It has been a very difficult time for Teresa, Joe and their daughters as Joe has been living in Italy since being deported on Oct. 11. Joe finally reunited with his wife and daughters for the first time on Nov. 6 since he was released from ICE Custody in October. Joe spent seven months in an ICE detention center following his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud.

While in Italy and away from his loved ones, Joe has been receiving nothing but love and support from his family. His daughter, Gia, has been incredibly supportive on social media, posting videos of her father and sending him loving messages. Clearly, this family is sticking together and staying strong as they await a final ruling on Joe’s appeal expected this month.