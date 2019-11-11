Gia Giudice, 18, Hugs Dad Joe Giudice In Sweet Pic Before Leaving Italy: ‘See You Soon’

Ciao, Italy. After visiting Joe Giudice for the first time since he was deported, Teresa Giudice and her daughters – specifically Gia Giudice – embraced the ‘RHONJ’ star and told him they’d see him sooner than later.

Parting is such sweet sorrow. A month after Joe Giudice, 47, was deported to Italy, his wife, Teresa Giudice, 47, and their daughters — Gia Giudice, 18, Milania Giudice, 14, and Audriana Giudice, 10 – reunited at his new home in Salerno last week. Sadly, it appears that this was just a short visit. Gia hinted that her family was returning to the United States on Nov. 10. “Love you see you soon,” the young woman posted to her Instagram Story while sharing a photo of her and Audriana hugging their father. Shortly after that, she shared video clips filmed from a plane flying over what appears to be the Italian coastline.

Gia also shared a picture of her father wearing a hoodie of her college, Rutgers University. “Reppin [heart emoji] love you,” she captioned the shot. It seems that though he may be thousands of miles away, Joe is still keeping his family close to his heart. He reunited with his wife and daughters on Nov. 6 for the first time since he was released from ICE Custody in October. Joe spent seven months in an ICE detention center after serving his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. After failing to delay his deportation, he packed up his bags and flew to Italy on Oct. 11.

ICYMI: Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, but he never obtained American Citizenship. Immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of an aggravated felony or “a crime of moral turpitude.” He appealed his deportation sentencing twice, and both times, his appeal has been denied. A final ruling is expected in November, according to PEOPLE.

Joe and Teresa both admitted that their marriage is at a crossroads during an Oct. 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Teresa and Joe are really just getting to know one another again. Right now — after being apart so long — is not the time to figure out them and their future,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Instead, they’re focusing on the moment. “The Giudice’s reunion has been nothing short of bittersweet and emotional. There were a lot of tears shed, happy ones, when they all saw one another.”

Fans will get to see this for themselves. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras were there to capture every tear and smile. As for Joe and his family? The insider says that they may have another reunion around the Holidays. “Teresa knows her girls want to see their father for Christmas.”