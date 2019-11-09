Teresa and her 4 daughters have landed in Italy to visit Joe, making this their first physical interaction with him in years.

Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47, may not always see eye-to-eye, but the reunion has certainly been emotional. “Teresa and Joe are really just getting to know one another again right now after being apart so long and going through so much so now is not the time to figure out them and their future,” a Giudice family insider spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Joe is a changed, much softer man after everything he’s been through.” Teresa and Joe have been married for over 20 years, but the relationship hasn’t been without drama: the pair have both denied accusations of cheating, despite Joe being photographed with women while Teresa served a 15-month sentence and Teresa saying she “hooked up” with someone in a Real Housewives of New Jersey trailer.

Joe is currently in Italy after request a lift of of stay from his ICE holding after serving a 41 month sentence for fraud. It’s unknown how long he’ll be in the country — where he was born — or if he will be ever be allowed to return to the United States. Until touching down in Italy just says ago, Joe has been locked up for over three years — making this reunion a touching one for their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “This trip is about their daughters and not about them or their future as a couple,” the insider continues. “The Giudice’s reunion has been nothing short of bittersweet and emotional. There were a lot of tears shed, happy ones, when they all saw one another.”

Joe looks happy and healthy upon his arrival to his native land, where he is currently staying with his elderly grandmother. His brother also joined him on the trip, and the men were seen eating and laughing in a photo posted last week. “[The family has] been doing so many things in Italy and haven’t left one another’s side, lots of eating and playing tourist essentially by seeing all the sights,” the source adds. The family are spending the majority of their time in Salerno, where Joe is staying, which is renowned for its gorgeous Ocean views. The port town is close to the world-famous Amalfi Coast, and a stones throw from the city of Naples.

“The whole thing in being captured on film and the family will return middle of next week,” the source concludes. “After that, they’ll work on plans to get together again. Teresa knows her girls want to see their father for Christmas.”