‘DWTS’ Semi-Finals: Everything To Know About The Final Episode Before The Season 28 Finale

‘DWTS’ is just one episode away from the season 28 finale. The ‘DWTS’ semi-finals will be jam-packed from start to finish and will feature two performances from each couple.

There’s only one week left until Dancing With the Stars will crown a new champion. The celebrities left include James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina. The semi-finals air Nov. 18 and the five remaining celebrity and pro-dancer couples will compete in two rounds. In the first round, the celebrities will repeat a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season with a new song. The judges will mentor all of the couples.

In the second round, the couples will perform a style of dance they haven’t performed before. Lauren and Gleb will be performing the Paso Doble and Viennese Waltz, while Ally and Sasha will dance the Viennese Waltz and Charleston. Hannah and Alan will dance the rumba and contemporary. Kel and Witney will also be dancing a contemporary but will perform a tango as their second dance. James and Emma will dance the cha-cha and foxtrot during the semi-finals.

The couples will dance to a variety of songs throughout the night, including Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger,” The Temptations’ “Get Ready,” Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” Hozier’s “Take Me To Church,” Vanessa Williams’ “Save the Best for Last,” Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” and more. From this song collection, the semi-finals will be a roller coaster of emotions.

At the end of the night, the live vote will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real-time, with the bottom two revealed during the broadcast. Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will decide which celebrity in the bottom two stays in the competition and which one will be eliminated. The four remaining contestants will compete in the DWTS season 28 finals on Nov. 25.