‘DWTS’ Recap: One Couple Earns Perfect Scores & Another Is Eliminated Before The Semi-Finals

The remaining couples performed two dances during Boy Band and Girl Group night. There were more perfect scores this week but the night ended with another elimination.

The competition is heating up on Dancing With the Stars as we get closer and closer to the season 28 finals. This week’s theme is Boy Bands and Girl Groups. Each pair will dance two dances this week. Joey Fatone is the guest judge. At the beginning of the show, Joey shows off his moves and splits his pants! James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater are up first with a jive to “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters. They’re coming off a set of perfect scores from last week’s episode. Their performance is fun and energetic. James ends the performance with a crazy split. Len Goodman knows it’s tough to learn two dances but notes that James was “good.” Bruno Tonioli says he wants to see “more pump into the leg” but the performance was “brilliant.” Carrie Ann Inaba tells James he has a “smoothness and finesse” about him and she loves watching him dance. James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Joey = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Sean Spicer and Jenna Johnson are next with an Argentine tango to the Destiny’s Child song “Bills, Bills, Bills.” Joey is nice and tells Sean that he needs more “fluidity” throughout his performance. Bruno isn’t so easy on Sean. He calls the performance an “Argentine struggle.” Carrie Ann has some nice criticisms for Sean, while Len is just not a fan. Sean and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Joey = 7; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 26 out of 40.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten take on the salsa to “Scrubs” by TLC. Bruno notes that Hannah “lost it” a couple of times during the routine, while Carrie Ann says the “lifts were a little out of sorts.” She does add that it was “good but it wasn’t amazing.” On the other hand, Len says the lifts were good but she got “ahead of the music.” Joey admits it was sloppy at times but “overall fantastic.” Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Joey = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber are coming off a high and low week. They got a perfect score last week but also landed in the bottom two. They dance a sexy samba to “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. Their routine is on point from start to finish. Carrie Ann calls the performance “flawless” and Len says it was a “fantastic dance.” Bruno raves it was a proper samba and he couldn’t get enough. Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Joey = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 40 out of 40. The first perfect score of the night!

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko dance the quickstep to “Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes. Len says he liked the performance but there were “one or two little moments” that were off. Joey agrees with Len but tells Lauren the “energy was great.” Bruno notes that the quickstep is a very complex routine and you have to be spot on but it “wasn’t quite there.” However, Carrie Ann thinks the performance was “fantastic.” Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Joey = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 34 out of 40.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson bring the intensity with their paso doble to En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind.” Joey makes a quick note about Kel’s knees during the sliding portion but thought he did an “awesome job.” Len admits he didn’t think there was enough paso doble for him. Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Joey = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 34 out of 40.

James and Emma kick off the boy band round with a jazz routine to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye.” Len tells James it was “too much” boy band and not enough jazz or dancing with Emma. In the least surprising news ever, NSYNC member Joey calls the routine “hands down awesome.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Joey = 10; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Hannah and Alan’s tango to the BTS and Halsey hit “Boy With Luv” is fierce with a capital F. Despite intense rehearsals, Hannah really brings it. Joey raves that it was the “best dance of the night.” Carrie Ann applauds Hannah for “bringing back your A-game.” Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Joey = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 39 out of 40.

Sean and Jenna dance the foxtrot to One Direction’s “Story of My Life.” Bruno tells Sean that the performance wasn’t “very fluid” and was actually a “bit clumpy.” Carrie follows Bruno by saying that Sean lost his step in the middle and it messed him up. Sean and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Joey = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 24 out of 40.

Lauren and Gleb dance a sensual rumba to the Backstreet Boys song “I Want It That Way.” Carrie Ann tells Lauren that her growth has been “phenomenal” this season. However, she tells Lauren to breathe so she’s not so stiff. Len raves that Lauren had “lovely fluid movement” and Joey follows by saying the performance was “absolutely amazing.” Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Joey = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 36 out of 40.

Kel and Witney tackle the Viennese waltz and dance to Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You.” Len calls the performance “terrific” and “really polished.” Bruno says that Kel dances like the “perfect gentleman” and tells him the routine was “sensational.” Carrie Ann raves that Kel took her note from the last dance about his arms and incorporated it into this dance. Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Joey = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 40 out of 40. A perfect score!

Ally and Sasha are the final performance of the night. They dance a jazz routine to the New Kids on the Block hit “Step by Step.” Bruno gives Ally the ultimate compliment by saying she reminded him of his dear friend Paula Abdul. Carrie Ann calls the performance “just flawless.” Len says it was “so much fun” and the “whole package.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Joey = 10; and Bruno = 10. Total score = 40 out of 40. Yet another perfect score!

The couples who are safe and heading to the semi-finals: Ally and Sasha, Kel and Witney, James and Emma, and Hannah and Alan. Lauren and Gleb are in the bottom two with Sean and Jenna. Carrie Ann and Bruno both decide to save Lauren and Gleb, so that means Sean and Jenna are going home.