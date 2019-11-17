Lori Harvey Breaks Her Silence For The 1st Time Since Her Hit And Run Arrest: ‘It’s Only The Beginning’

Out of hiding… sort of. Lori Harvey has reappeared almost one month after her horrific hit and run arrest occurred on Oct. 20.

Lori Harvey, 22, put on her business hat in her first Instagram post in a month on Nov. 16. She shared a video promoting a holiday gift set for Viktor & Rolf that she was all smiles in. Lori dazzled the cameras in a gorgeous white top while discussing why she was obsessed with the fragrance brand. Fans swarmed her comments section with compliments on how amazing she looked and also left words of encouragement for her after she was arrested for a hit & run accident in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20. “You look stunning! Proud of you,” one follower wrote while another chimed in with “Stay positive and surround yourself with positive people who want you to win and want the best for you.”

The Instagram star’s last post, which took place during Howard University’s homecoming, happened four days before her major incident occurred. Beverly Hills police provided HollywoodLife a statement about Lori’s arrest, writing, “On 10/20/19 at 9:48PM the Beverly Hills Police Department received a report of a traffic collision in the 200-block of Moreno Drive. A sedan was traveling north on Moreno when it collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. No injuries were reported. When police arrived, the driver of the sedan had left the scene of the collision.”

The statement continued, “The driver, determined to be Lori Harvey, was ultimately contacted by police in the area. Due to the fact that Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delayed in the police investigation, she was cited for misdemeanor hit and run (20002(a) CA Vehicle Code) and obstructing/delaying a police officer (148(a)(1) CA Penal Code). Harvey is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on 01/21/2020.”

Photos from the horrifying crash showed Lori’s car, a Mercedes G-Wagon, completely flipped on its side. It’s amazing that no one was hurt based on how dramatic the pics were from the terrifying event.

So does Lori’s future include a stint behind bars even though she wasn’t jailed or booked after the accident? Possibly. “A hit and run is serious. Sometimes people don’t realize that it does involve jail.,” attorney Sharen H. Ghatan, Esq., the founder of California Legal Counsel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 23. However, she said, “it is going to be likely for somebody like [Lori], who probably has no priors, to resolve this with a restitution hearing — which means she can resolve this with a monetary penalty. She’s probably going to get off.”