Lori Harvey: 1st Photos Of Terrifying Crash Shows Her Car Flipped On Its Side Before Hit & Run Arrest

After seeing the photos of Lori Harvey’s car wreck, it’s amazing that no one was hurt. Scenes from the accident show Lori’s crashed G-Wagon completely up-ended and on its side!

Needless to say, Lori Harvey, 22, will never get behind the wheel of a vehicle without fastening her seatbelt. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was arrested on Oct. 20 for misdemeanor hit and run, and pictures from the wreck, obtained by TMZ, are scary enough to chill anyone’s blood. Lori’s Mercedes G-Wagon is completely flipped on its side, and it isn’t a small car. Lori, a supposed eyewitness, told TMZ, drove her car into the back of the Prius and the impact of which was enough to dump her ride on its side. The wreck, rightfully so, attracted the attention of many first responders, as a photo from the scene shows half-a-dozen firefighters inspecting the car.

In another photo taken at the wreck, Lori is seen talking to cops. She has a light flashed on her while she was being questioned. The shot shows Lori looking at her phone. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and though she was arrested, she wasn’t booked. Instead, Lori was cited for misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation in Beverly Hills. TMZ reports that after cops showed up on the scene, they found Lori “a short distance away … walking down the street.”

TMZ reports that its sources say she was FaceTiming her dad, at one point while dealing with officers. Cops say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. She was given a ticket and was free to go on her way.

“On 10/20/19 at 9:48PM, the Beverly Hills Police Department received a report of a traffic collision in the 200-block of Moreno Drive,” the Beverly Hills police department told HollywoodLife in a statement. “A sedan was traveling north on Moreno when it collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle. No injuries were reported. When [the] police arrived, the driver of the sedan had left the scene of the collision. The driver, determined to be Lori Harvey, was ultimately contacted by police in the area.”

“Due to the fact that Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delayed in the police investigation, she was cited for misdemeanor hit and run (20002(a) CA Vehicle Code) and obstructing/delaying a police officer (148(a)(1) CA Penal Code). Harvey is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on 01/21/2020.”