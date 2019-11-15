Salma Hayek can really cut a rug! The Oscar nominated actress shared a throwback Thursday post, featuring her gyrating in a clip from 2004 film in which she starred.

Salma Hayek, 53, really knew how to break it down in 2004. The actress took to Instagram on Nov. 14 and had the perfect throwback Thursday post. Salma shared a clip from the 2004 After The Sunset in which she dances and gyrates about the screen. A then 38-year-old Salma wore a crop top with form fitting pants and showed off her ripped abs in the video. “Once upon a time… when I was skinny,” Salma captioned the clip, before writing the message in Spanish. “Érase una vez … cuando era flaca #TBT.”

While Salma doesn’t think she’s “skinny” anymore, the actress still looks absolutely incredible! On Oct. 29, Salma took to Instagram again to share a snap while on vacation — clearly living her best life. The first snap Salma shared showed the beauty sitting in grass with her legs and arms all curled up. Wearing a red and pink bikini. “I like #turtles on the beach,” she captioned the post, which included a turtle emoji. Salma looked absolutely stunning.

She can really pull anything off — including a wig! The actress sported a blonde ‘do while posing in a pic with Ryan Reynolds. Her followers, however, couldn’t take their eyes off of the Frida star. “Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin (his company) for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO… If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories… oh and Happy Birthday by the way,” she captioned the great snap from Oct. 23. Stunning and sassy — we love to see it.

Salma is absolutely ageless. She looks just as amazing now as she did in 2004 and fans love to see her post throwbacks and new pics in equal measure. We know her followers cannot wait to see what the beauty posts next!