Salma Hayek, 53, Looks Ageless In Blonde Wig & Sexy Plunging Dress — See Pic

Va va voom! Salma Hayek stole all the focus from Ryan Reynolds in an unbelievably sexy photo that left little to the imagination.

Where sultry meets funny. Salma Hayek, 53, struck a sexy pose next to Ryan Reynolds, 43, in a blonde wig and sexy plunging black dress on Instagram on Wednesday, October 23. The post centered around his birthday, taken place the same day, and her frustrations over a gift she never received from him. “Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin (his company) for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO… If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories… oh and Happy Birthday by the way,” she wrote.

Who knew Salma was such a social media troll? She also posted several Instagram Stories of Ryan’s face halfway cutoff in photos of them with movie icon Samuel L. Jackson, 70. The Deadpool star cleverly responded to her initial post by writing “I’m gonna send you so much Aviation gin it might actually ruin your life. Also, your swimming pool isn’t filled with water anymore. Go on… take a sip.”

Salma’s Instagram post, which was written in both English and Spanish, generated endless compliments from fans who loved her in a blonde wig (she first debuted this look on set of her upcoming film with Ryan called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in April 2019). “You look gorgeous as a blonde!” one wrote. The Frida star has spent most of her career rocking a dark hairstyle, so perhaps we’ll be seeing some lighter locks in the future?

Salma is proof that age is nothing but a number. She showed off her incredible bikini body a day ahead of her 53rd birthday on September 1, 2019. Fans swooned at an Instagram picture of the Oscar nominee in a turquoise two piece that showcased her voluptuous chest and flat tummy.

The mother-of-one is also not afraid to show herself in her most natural of light. She posted a makeup-free selfie on Instagram on August 21, 2019, where she discussed the positives (younger and mysterious) and negatives (old and ugly) of how lighting can affect someone in their pics.