Ariel Winter Wows In Sexy Top With Deep-Plunging Neckline While In Paris — See Pic

Va va voom! Ariel Winter was out to show her amazing cleavage while stopping by the Louis Vuitton store in Paris. She rocked a plunging black top in a new photo.

Ariel Winter underwent a dramatic weight loss over the past year, but she’s still maintained her enviable curves much to the delight of her fans. The Modern Family star showed that she’s still got ample cleavage in a new Instagram photo while visiting the Louis Vuitton store in Paris on Nov. 15. She’s seen seated on a hanging egg-shaped red chair while rocking a plunging black long-sleeved top that is cut nearly down to her waist. The braless look is held together with one small strap of fabric across her chest.

The 21-year-old paired her daring top with a pair of yellow and black slim fit checked trousers. The look showed off her tiny waist and trim legs. She wore her dark hair down and had a pop of red lipstick to add extra color. Fans went absolutely wild for the photo.

Ariel captioned it, “The moment you realize you’re about to get kicked out of the Louis Vuitton store for unknowingly sitting on merchandise,” to which user jlwood363 told her in the comments, “They should actually pay you for sitting on it, big time upgrade. Lucky furniture.” Fan paul_dacon wrote, “@arielwinter They should be honored that your derrière has graced their merchandise!!!”A man with the handle Jasermac got naughty and told Ariel, “I would let you sit on my Merchandise 😍😉👌.”

More fans praised how great Ariel looked, with rainbow_unicorn786 telling her, “Ma’am it’s illegal to be this gorgeous and make the general public swoon💞💞,” while brunnen_og was loving her cleavage, writing, “Those babies are breathtaking.” A male fan named chazrobert_ told Ariel, “Love the neck line on u,” and a woman named kqrtioli asked, “Where’s your top from? You are killing it !!”