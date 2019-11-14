Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Jen Harley Gets $30K Brazilian Butt Lift After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Split — See Plastic Surgery Pics

Jen Harley
MEGA
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together.Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen HarleyBACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519749_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019 Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley. Photo credit: Jen Lowery / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA519749_037.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Jersey Shoer's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has lunch with his EX girl Jen Harley while out in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 3 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Talk about treating yourself! Jen Harley went underwent an pricey plastic surgery procedure after breaking up with her baby daddy, ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jen Harley, 32, appears to be living her best life after her split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33… in the most lavish of ways! The mother-of-one underwent a $30,000 Brazilian butt lift operation that was performed by Dr. Jamie Schwartz in Beverly Hills, California. New photos show Jen wearing nothing but a blue thong and white tank top, while Dr. Schwartz is performing the non-invasive procedure, which involved taking capsules of fat from other patients and injecting them into her backside. She appeared to be calm, cool and collected while the injections were taking place. Clearly, she felt the need for an “uplift” after the past couple of months, which have been nothing but drama-filled, including an alleged altercation with her Jersey Shore star ex-boyfriend.

Jen and Ronnie’s volatile relationship has been turbulent for months. He recently pled “not guilty” to domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and resisting arrest stemming from an alleged incident with Jen on October 4. According to police, he was accused of attacking her and chasing her with a knife while holding their daughter, Ariana Sky, 1, in his arms.

The couple’s troubles have had a big affect on his Jersey Shore co-stars. “Seeing everything broke all of our hearts,” Deena Cortese, 32, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. “It breaks my heart to see him going through what he’s going through.” She also revealed that Ronnie is “handling [the situation] the best he can” and is remaining “strong” through and through.

Jen Harley
Jen Harley during her Brazilian Butt Lift procedure. Credit: MEGA

Jen ignited new drama with Ronnie, when she accused him of hooking up with one of her friends in an Instagram story, which she posted on Nov. 13. She claimed that Ronnie was trying to get revenge on her for “not wanting to get back together with him.” She also complained about their relationship and his behavior, in the same Instagram story, saying, “I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”