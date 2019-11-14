Jen Harley Gets $30K Brazilian Butt Lift After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Split — See Plastic Surgery Pics

Talk about treating yourself! Jen Harley went underwent an pricey plastic surgery procedure after breaking up with her baby daddy, ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jen Harley, 32, appears to be living her best life after her split from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33… in the most lavish of ways! The mother-of-one underwent a $30,000 Brazilian butt lift operation that was performed by Dr. Jamie Schwartz in Beverly Hills, California. New photos show Jen wearing nothing but a blue thong and white tank top, while Dr. Schwartz is performing the non-invasive procedure, which involved taking capsules of fat from other patients and injecting them into her backside. She appeared to be calm, cool and collected while the injections were taking place. Clearly, she felt the need for an “uplift” after the past couple of months, which have been nothing but drama-filled, including an alleged altercation with her Jersey Shore star ex-boyfriend.

Jen and Ronnie’s volatile relationship has been turbulent for months. He recently pled “not guilty” to domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and resisting arrest stemming from an alleged incident with Jen on October 4. According to police, he was accused of attacking her and chasing her with a knife while holding their daughter, Ariana Sky, 1, in his arms.

The couple’s troubles have had a big affect on his Jersey Shore co-stars. “Seeing everything broke all of our hearts,” Deena Cortese, 32, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10. “It breaks my heart to see him going through what he’s going through.” She also revealed that Ronnie is “handling [the situation] the best he can” and is remaining “strong” through and through.

Jen ignited new drama with Ronnie, when she accused him of hooking up with one of her friends in an Instagram story, which she posted on Nov. 13. She claimed that Ronnie was trying to get revenge on her for “not wanting to get back together with him.” She also complained about their relationship and his behavior, in the same Instagram story, saying, “I’m exhausted and disgusted by it.”