THIS IS NOT A DRILL — a Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes collab is finally here! The pair released a remix of Tay’s song, ‘Lover,’ on Nov. 13, and it’s EVERYTHING.

The Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes collaboration we’ve all been waiting for is here. The singers teamed up to record a brand new version of Taylor’s hit song, “Lover,” and it’s even better than we could’ve imagined. Taylor took to Instagram to announce the remix on Nov. 13, and it was immediately available on streaming platforms. The first verse and chorus of the song are the same as in their original version, but then Shawn comes in on the second verse with lyrics of his very own!

“We can light a bunch of candles and dance around the kitchen baby,” he sings. “Pictures of when we were young, hang on the walls, we’ll sit on the stoop, I’ll sing love songs to you, see I finally got you now, honey, I won’t let you fall.” For the second chorus, Taylor and Shawn’s voices come together in perfect harmony. Then, Taylor starts the bridge with her original lyrics, before Shawn comes in, adding, “Look in my eyes they will tell you the truth, the girl in my story has always been you, I’d go down with the Titanic it’s true, for you.” SO good!

Fans have been begging Taylor and Shawn to collaborate ever since he was the opening act on her 1989 tour in 2015. They stayed close friends after the tour, and he made a special guest appearance at one of her Reputation shows in 2018, where they duetted on his track, “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back.” Now, fans’ dreams have finally come true!

“There’s a new version of “Lover” coming,” Taylor said, when she announced the news. “A remix, featuring someone who I’m such a big fan of, who I’ve known for a really long time and someone I’ve always been dying to collaborate with. It’s featuring Shawn Mendes! He has taken “Lover” and rewritten parts of it, which I think is so important because I love him as a writer and I think that everyone would write a different love letter to their lover. I think his take on it is so beautiful.”

Of course, Shawn is currently dating one of Taylor’s friends (and a fellow former tour opener), Camila Cabello. Hmmm..could his ‘love letter’ be dedicated to her?! Either way, we’ll be listening to this remix over and over ALL DAY LONG!