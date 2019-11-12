Nina Dobrev Reveals The Scary Reason She Was Hospitalized After Fans’ Worried Messages

Feeling OK — Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram story to let her fans and followers know how she was doing following her hospitalization, saying “I’m fine, and I’ll be fine.”

Nina Dobrev, 30, is in recovery mode following her worrisome trip to the hospital on Nov. 11. The Vampire Diaries alum quickly took to her Instagram story following her hospitalization to explain what had happened and offer some comfort to her concerned fans. “A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne [Hough]’s story,” the actress began her story. “I’m okay.” What followed were three pictures of Nina in the hospital with an oxygen mask on and the following message captioned throughout the pics. “It’s pretty routine/has happened to me quite a few times because I have a lot of allergies. Depending on the severity, I sometimes go into anaphylactic shock as a result. But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK.”

Though the photos definitely shocked fans when they saw them on Julianne’s Instagram story, Nina gave her followers some reassurance and even thanked them for their concerns. “Appreciate your thoughts,” she shared on her story. “I’m fine, and I’ll be fine, XO.” Later on, when Nina was finally back at home, the actress posted a boomerang selfie with a cute filter, flashing the peace sign at the camera. “See? Back at home,” she shared. “Swelling is basically gone. We’re all good over here.” Nina then gave a shoutout to her “mom,” Julianne. “Love ya Jules. Thanks for being my mom…again.”

It seems like the hospital might have become a second home to Nina in the past few months! In August, the actress was spotted on crutches while leaving a hot pilates class in Hollywood. Nina sported what appeared to be a type of support boot on her foot — one commonly worn for ankle and foot injuries. Later that exact same day, the actress was seen still on crutches while attending the InStyle Day Of Indulgence party.

I’m so sad about what happened to her but at the same time I’m glad she’s ok now and thank you @juliannehough for being by her side in these moments. Feel better soon baby girl @ninadobrev ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nrLDiGVYWS — 𝑵. (@ninaIoochs) November 12, 2019

While Nina hasn’t seemed to have a lot of luck in the injury and allergy department, fans can rest assured she has great friends to take care of her. Nina and the Dancing With the Stars alum have been close for quite some time. She was even one of Julianne’s bridesmaids during her 2017 wedding. Regardless of what happens, Nina has a great support group around her with friends like Julianne. Hopefully this is the last time Nina will be making a trip to the hospital for a very long time!