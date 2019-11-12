Miranda Lambert Dishes On Workouts with Hubby Brendan McLoughlin: ‘He Does A Pity Run With Me’

There’s a reason Miranda Lambert’s body is looking tight these days and its thanks to her hot hubby Brendan McLoughlin. She says she’s thankful he takes her on ‘pity runs’ to keep her in shape.

One of the benefits of Miranda Lambert‘s marriage to hot younger hubby Brendan McLoughlin, 28, is that he’s a fitness fanatic who includes her in his workouts. But sometimes that’s not always a good thing. The 36-year-old country superstar tells Health magazine in their December issue that, “Sometimes I want to kill him, and sometimes I’m thankful for it,” when it comes to including her in his fitness routine. “He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad. These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying. And if there’s wine and cheese, sometimes I have it,” she jokes.

“I don’t have any rhyme or reason to my fitness routine or dieting. I’ve been on every diet. Every time I did low-carb, I would gain [the weight] back so quickly. Sometimes I have a couple weeks where I just drink beer and eat cheeseburgers. And then I’ll go, ‘That was fun, but my stuff doesn’t fit.’ Then I’ll spend a month doing Pilates or riding a lot and running. I’m not a runner, but I’m trying to be one,” she says of her attempts to join her husband in his fitness routine.

“I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day. It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities,” Miranda continues. “I feel most sexy when I feel happy. If I’m dolled up to the nines but I’m miserable, then I don’t feel sexy.”

As for her whirlwind romance with Brendan, who she married in January just three months after meeting him when the NYPD officer was performing security duties at her Nov. 1, 2018 Good Morning America performance with her band Pistol Annies, “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want. So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”